Timm powers sixth-ranked Chieftains to 3-0 start

YUTAN – The sixth-ranked Yutan Chieftain boys basketball team have the season off to a perfect 3-0 start.
The Chieftains started the 2020 season with a pair of games against Elmwood-Murdock and Lourdes Central Catholic while taking part in the annual Lourdes Central Catholic two-day tournament.
The Chieftains rolled past the Elmwood-Murdock Knights 70-39 on Dec. 3 behind 27 points, four rebounds and four assists from all-state senior point guard Brady Timm.
Timm made 11-of-17 from the field including 3-of-6 from behind the 3-point line.
The Chieftains outscored the Knights 45-16 spanning the second and third quarters while pulling away for the victory.
The Chieftains shot 51 percent from the field and knocked down 10-of-18 from behind the 3-point line.
Juniors Sam Petersen and Isaiah Daniell also scored in double figures for the Chieftains.
Petersen scored 12 points while Daniell added 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.
Freshman Nolan Timm scored nine points on three made 3-pointers.
Junior Gavin Kube scored seven points and led Yutan on the boards with eight.
Two nights later the Chieftains traveled to Nebraska City to do battle with Lourdes Central Catholic.
The game with the Knights went down to the wire with the Chieftains pulling out a 39-38 victory.
The Chieftains trailed 13-10 after one quarter, but were able to pull ahead at half after outscoring the home team 16-9 in the second quarter.
The Chieftains were limited to just 13 points in the second half, but a strong defensive effort allowed the
Chieftains to escape back to Yutan with the win.
Brady Timm led the Chieftains in scoring with 17 points and added six rebounds.
Petersen chipped in 10 points and Kube scored six points and seven rebounds.
Yutan shot 47 percent from the field, but made just 2-of-12 from behind the arch.
The Chieftains played at home against Arlington on Dec. 8.
The Chieftains played a tremendous first half and were in control up 33-19 after 16 minutes.
The Eagles clawed their way back in the second half and got as close as four points before home team was able to close out the 51-44 victory.
The Chieftains shot just 36 percent from the field and made 5-of-18 from behind the 3-point line. They were able to convert 10-of-12 from the free throw line.
Brady Timm led Yutan in scoring with 17 points and added four steals.
Petersen scored 14 points and led the team with six rebounds.
Sophomore Carter Tichota had his best game in a varsity uniform and added 10 points and five rebounds.
The Chieftains played on the road against conference foe Fort Calhoun on Dec. 15. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
