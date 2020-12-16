Timm powers sixth-ranked Chieftains to 3-0 start

The game with the Knights went down to the wire with the Chieftains pulling out a 39-38 victory.

The Chieftains trailed 13-10 after one quarter, but were able to pull ahead at half after outscoring the home team 16-9 in the second quarter.

The Chieftains were limited to just 13 points in the second half, but a strong defensive effort allowed the

Chieftains to escape back to Yutan with the win.

Brady Timm led the Chieftains in scoring with 17 points and added six rebounds.

Petersen chipped in 10 points and Kube scored six points and seven rebounds.

Yutan shot 47 percent from the field, but made just 2-of-12 from behind the arch.

The Chieftains played at home against Arlington on Dec. 8.

The Chieftains played a tremendous first half and were in control up 33-19 after 16 minutes.

The Eagles clawed their way back in the second half and got as close as four points before home team was able to close out the 51-44 victory.

The Chieftains shot just 36 percent from the field and made 5-of-18 from behind the 3-point line. They were able to convert 10-of-12 from the free throw line.