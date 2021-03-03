Timm pours in 33 points Chieftains advance to finals

YUTAN – The second-ranked Yutan boys basketball team improved to 21-2 with two more wins in the Class C2-2 Sub-District tournament played at Yutan High School last week.
The Chieftains opened postseason play with a 63-45 victory over Omaha Brownell-Talbot at home on Feb. 23.
Yutan gained control in the first period and never trailed while posting the 18-point win.
Yutan led 15-10 after one quarter and 36-18 at the half while seizing control from the opening tip.
Yutan shot 47 percent from the field and were able to connect on nine 3-pointers against the Raiders.
Three players finished in double-figures for the Chieftains including senior all-state guard Brady Timm. Timm poured in 22 points and added seven assists and five rebounds.
Junior sharpshooter Jake Richmond drained five 3-pointers and added 15 more.
Junior Gavin Kube scored 12 points and grabbed four rebounds against OBT.
The Chieftains outrebounded the Raiders 28-23.
The win over the Raiders put the Chieftains into the sub-final against the Palmyra Panthers on Feb. 25.
Yutan broke the game open in the third quarter and pulled away for the 75-52 victory.
The 75 points were a season-high for the Chieftains.
Timm had his best game of the season for Yutan. He scored a career-high 33 points and added nine steals, eight assists and three rebounds.
Richmond added 14 points on the strength of four made 3-pointers.
Juniors Isaiah Daniell and Carter Tichota each scored nine points against the Panthers.
The first half was close and Yutan jogged into the locker room with a 34-29 lead.
Yutan scored 31 points in the third quarter and essentially put an end to any potential second half drama.
The win by the Chieftains put them into the Class C2-1 District Final contest with West Holt in a game played at Norfolk Catholic High School on Monday night.
The story will appear in next week’s newspaper.