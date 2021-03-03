Timm pours in 33 points Chieftains advance to finals

YUTAN – The second-ranked Yutan boys basketball team improved to 21-2 with two more wins in the Class C2-2 Sub-District tournament played at Yutan High School last week.

The Chieftains opened postseason play with a 63-45 victory over Omaha Brownell-Talbot at home on Feb. 23.

Yutan gained control in the first period and never trailed while posting the 18-point win.

Yutan led 15-10 after one quarter and 36-18 at the half while seizing control from the opening tip.

Yutan shot 47 percent from the field and were able to connect on nine 3-pointers against the Raiders.

Three players finished in double-figures for the Chieftains including senior all-state guard Brady Timm. Timm poured in 22 points and added seven assists and five rebounds.

Junior sharpshooter Jake Richmond drained five 3-pointers and added 15 more.

Junior Gavin Kube scored 12 points and grabbed four rebounds against OBT.

The Chieftains outrebounded the Raiders 28-23.

The win over the Raiders put the Chieftains into the sub-final against the Palmyra Panthers on Feb. 25.