 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Timm pours in 33 points Chieftains advance to finals
0 comments

Timm pours in 33 points Chieftains advance to finals

Yutan Basketball

REGROUP: First year Yutan Head Coach Jesse Gardner talks with his players during a break against Omaha Brownell-Talbot on  Feb. 23.

YUTAN – The second-ranked Yutan boys basketball team improved to 21-2 with two more wins in the Class C2-2 Sub-District tournament played at Yutan High School last week.

The Chieftains opened postseason play with a 63-45 victory over Omaha Brownell-Talbot at home on Feb. 23.

Yutan gained control in the first period and never trailed while posting the 18-point win.

Yutan led 15-10 after one quarter and 36-18 at the half while seizing control from the opening tip.

Yutan shot 47 percent from the field and were able to connect on nine 3-pointers against the Raiders.

Three players finished in double-figures for the Chieftains including senior all-state guard Brady Timm. Timm poured in 22 points and added seven assists and five rebounds.

Junior sharpshooter Jake Richmond drained five 3-pointers and added 15 more.

Junior Gavin Kube scored 12 points and grabbed four rebounds against OBT.

The Chieftains outrebounded the Raiders 28-23.

The win over the Raiders put the Chieftains into the sub-final against the Palmyra Panthers on Feb. 25.

Yutan broke the game open in the third quarter and pulled away for the 75-52 victory.

The 75 points were a season-high for the Chieftains.

Timm had his best game of the season for Yutan. He scored a career-high 33 points and added nine steals, eight assists and three rebounds.

Richmond added 14 points on the strength of four made 3-pointers.

Juniors Isaiah Daniell and Carter Tichota each scored nine points against the Panthers.

The first half was close and Yutan jogged into the locker room with a 34-29 lead.

Yutan scored 31 points in the third quarter and essentially put an end to any potential second half drama.

The win by the Chieftains put them into the Class C2-1 District Final contest with West Holt in a game played at Norfolk Catholic High School on Monday night.

The story will appear in next week’s newspaper.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics