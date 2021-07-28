 Skip to main content
Timm named MVP of All-Star game
LINCOLN – Yutan’s Brady Timm continued his post-season all-star dominance with a 15-point performance for the Blue team, which lost 103-78 on Monday night.

The Class C-2 all-stater was named Most Valuable Teammate for the Blue Team.

