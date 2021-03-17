Timm heroics vault Chieftains into Class C-2 championship

LINCOLN – The second-ranked Yutan Chieftains earned a measure of revenge late Thursday night when they were able to score a thrilling 49-47 victory over two-time defending champ Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons Decatur in the semifinals of the Class C-2 state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
It wasn’t easy.
In fact, it took game-winning heroics in the game’s final seconds from senior All-State Guard Brady Timm.
After running off more than a minute while dribbling in between his legs 40 feet from the basket, Timm put the ball on the floor driving at fellow All-Stater Lucas Vogt before pulling up for an 8-foot jumper that found nothing but the bottom of the net.
The Wolverines had 2.2 seconds to work with after calling a timeout, but were unable to get a shot off at the buzzer and the Chieftains advanced to their second state title game in the last three
seasons.
“I’ve been practicing that shot since I was like three years old,” Timm said. “That’s all I wanted to do; make a shot here on this big stage and send our team to a state championship,” said the senior guard after the game.
Vogt and Timm went at it all night long, leaving each other’s side only to go to bench during a timeout.
Timm scored 18 points, including eight straight in the fourth quarter while getting the Chieftains back into the game.
The game got off to great start for the Chieftains. They led 19-9 after one quarter behind 10 first quarter points from junior Isaiah Daniell.
“I have been battling with Isaiah in practice for the last three years. He is a great competitor and he plays with a lot of confidence. He hit some big shots for us tonight,” Timm said.
The two-time defending champ rallied in the second quarter and outscored the Chiefs 18-7 behind 10 second points from 6-5 All-Stater
Dylan Beutler
The Wolverine lead got to 41-31 late in the third quarter before Yutan Head Coach Jesse Gardner took a timeout.
“I just reminded the guys that we weren’t going to make up 10 points in one possession. I told them that we needed to concentrate on one possession at a time. To their credit I didn’t see any panic,” Gardner said.
Yutan got a big 3-pointer from Timm and finished the third quarter on a 7-2 run to close the gap to 43-38 heading into the final quarter.
It was the Yutan defense in the half court that proved to be the difference in the game.
After a jumper from Vogt on the Wolverines first possession of the fourth quarter, the Chieftains limited BRLD to just two points the rest of the fourth quarter.