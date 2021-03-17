Timm heroics vault Chieftains into Class C-2 championship

Timm scored 18 points, including eight straight in the fourth quarter while getting the Chieftains back into the game.

The game got off to great start for the Chieftains. They led 19-9 after one quarter behind 10 first quarter points from junior Isaiah Daniell.

“I have been battling with Isaiah in practice for the last three years. He is a great competitor and he plays with a lot of confidence. He hit some big shots for us tonight,” Timm said.

The two-time defending champ rallied in the second quarter and outscored the Chiefs 18-7 behind 10 second points from 6-5 All-Stater

Dylan Beutler

The Wolverine lead got to 41-31 late in the third quarter before Yutan Head Coach Jesse Gardner took a timeout.

“I just reminded the guys that we weren’t going to make up 10 points in one possession. I told them that we needed to concentrate on one possession at a time. To their credit I didn’t see any panic,” Gardner said.

Yutan got a big 3-pointer from Timm and finished the third quarter on a 7-2 run to close the gap to 43-38 heading into the final quarter.

It was the Yutan defense in the half court that proved to be the difference in the game.