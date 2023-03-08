CRETE – Doane Men’s Basketball placed two players on the 2022-23 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) All-Conference list announced on Wednesday. Brady Timm, a sophomore from Yutan was named First Team All-GPAC while Alec Oberhauser, a senior from Parkersburg, Iowa, received Second Team honors.

Timm, an honorable mention selection last year, led the Tigers this season with 20.3 points per game, hitting 46.9% from the floor and 39.8% of his shots from beyond the three-point arc. He also connected on 81% of his free throw attempts. Timm averaged 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.9 steals per game this season.

Oberhauser repeated as a Second Team All-GPAC selection as he averaged 17.6 points per game, shooting 52% from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc. He averaged team-highs with 7.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game this season. In his final game of the season, he eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in his Doane playing career.

Doane finished with an 11-17 overall record and tied for seventh in the GPAC with an 8-12 conference mark.