Timeline slows for RC facilities talks, board looks to decide on project soon

RAYMOND — When the Raymond Central Board of Education began working with BVH Architecture to update the complexion of the school district’s facilities, their early timeline had the November school board meeting slated for a vote on whether to send a bond issue to pay for a building project to a public vote.

At the board’s most recent patron committee meeting, held on Oct. 17, it became clear that many questions still needed to be answered before any such decisions could be made. After all, the board has not determined what a bond issue would be paying for.

In an update given at the board’s Nov. 16 regular meeting, BVH principal architect Cleve Reeves reiterated that the school administration has said its priority is to address elementary education, which they believe is hindered by aging facilities in Ceresco and Valparaiso and the geographical distance separating the buildings’ two staffs. Reeves said the administration’s preference would be to move the elementary school facilities to the district’s central campus.

The second priority would be to remodel the high school campus, which also houses the district’s middle school and pre-kindergarten program.

Before either option is pursued, the patron committee — which the board assembled earlier this year with representatives from each of their wards — would especially like to see answers regarding the potential for flexibility in BVH’s previous cost estimates, changes to the cost of student busing, and the existence of sufficient water sources at the central campus to support additional facilities.

At previous meetings, Reeves and BVH presented cost estimates for several building options, which he has called “ingredients” to suggest that the projects are not mutually exclusive.

First on the list are remodels to the district’s elementary schools in Valparaiso and Ceresco, which, in total, is estimated to cost $24 million. Another option would be to build a new PreK-6 facility at the central site, which was estimated at $33.2 million. The final option would be additions and remodels to the existing high school building, which tallied $28.4 million.

A “shoot-for-the-moon” option had been presented before, consisting of a remodel of the high school to house grades PreK-8, and the construction of a new high school at the central site. That would have totaled about $105 million, but the board has since ruled that option out.

“There’s a lot of detail behind these (estimates), and we know we can overwhelm people with details,” Reeves said. “But if more detail is needed, we can certainly provide that going forward.”

Superintendent Lynn Johnson said at the meeting that the board would like to contract with Hausmann Construction to verify BVH’s estimates. Reeves said Hausmann has operated in similar roles on previous BVH projects and would not be communicating directly with the school board, thus eliminating any potential favoritism when the time comes to select a contractor.

“We want as sound of numbers as we can going forward,” Johnson said.

The question of student busing has come up at recent meetings, as well. Patrons have been curious, Johnson said, about the complexity involved in adding more students to the bus routes to bring Ceresco and Valparaiso elementary students to the central site. Johnson said, as it stands, the district’s bus routing is very complicated and would become less so with a centrally located elementary school. The only trouble would be the need to find a sixth bus driver, which has proven difficult for the district.

“If we had six routes, I think we could more than readily handle this transportation,” Johnson said. “And more importantly, kids would be (on the bus) for a shorter amount of time.”

The current bus routing system involves some kids having to transfer to different vehicles multiple times, and some have to ride to Valparaiso before they are returned to Ceresco, or vice versa. She said routing to a central campus would utilize what bus drivers call “spoking in,” similarly to how public transit systems follow directional routes to and from a central destination point.

“The efficiencies of how we can run our buses will be greatly enhanced,” Johnson said. “It’s not going to add a bunch of routes. It might just add a shuttle or two.”

Johnson said patrons’ concerns about the central site’s water supply being sufficient for an additional building are valid, and the district has scheduled test drilling at the campus in early December.

“That will give us a better idea of what the water sources are,” Johnson said.

She said the high school currently uses five wells located on the central property. A well located about a mile north of the high school was used for many years, but she said the district stopped using that well five or so years ago.

Board Member Cathy Burklund said water supply testing had taken place at the central campus in 2000 and 2009, and that information could be used in a new water study. Results from one of those tests suggested that the water supply for the area would not have supported a potential chicken farm, but Johnson said the water needs at a chicken farm and a school are much different.

“There’s a misnomer in our public that if we don’t have enough water for a poultry plant, how can we have a (new) school?” Johnson said. “Those are two totally different situations in terms of quantities necessary.”

She also said a school’s concern is not the amount of potable water available, but the water supply needed for fire suppression.

The board acknowledged that many members of the Raymond Central community had been dissatisfied with the lack of dialogue between the board and the public regarding the facilities discussions. But Johnson and Reeves said the board’s plan from the start has been to limit public input until the board has a specific project in mind.

“Right now, it’s hard to even answer some of these questions people have when we don’t have a project in mind,” Johnson said.

The board determined in the Nov. 16 meeting that it would schedule board work sessions in December, with a possible patron meeting scheduled for January.

“The goal for the board workshops would be for the board to review updated information on the costs of the solutions,” Johnson said in an email, “and to have discussions about which solution or solutions the board wants to pursue, based on the data and information they have, while acknowledging the tax implications.”

Further information about Raymond Central’s facilities discussions are available on rcentral.org under the “Facilities Master Planning” tab.