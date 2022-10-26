Time to dig: Construction begins on Waverly Aquatic Center

WAVERLY – When the first shovel met dirt, it was a moment four years in the making.

After numerous fundraisers and pandemic-related delays, last Friday marked the groundbreaking on the Wayne Park ballfield where the new Waverly Aquatic Center will rise. The facility is expected to be completed by July 3, 2023.

Waverly City Council members, City of Waverly officials, representatives from the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund (GWAFF) and a Lancaster County commissioner were on hand for a ceremony on Oct. 21. The weather – with temperatures in the upper 70s and the sun shining – would have been nice enough for a dip in a pool.

The new aquatic center will feature two sets of slides, a zero-entry pool, a lazy river, two diving boards, water features and multiple awnings to provide shade. It will replace the city’s current municipal pool, which was built in the 1970s, has half the capacity of the new pool and uses faulty slides and water filtration systems.

Abbey Pascoe, a city council member and the president of GWAFF, said Friday that she was feeling “giddy.”

“I’m elated,” Pascoe said. “We’ve worked so hard toward this, and to see it actually happening … It's just such a great feeling after working so hard for so long.”

Pascoe and GWAFF led the grassroots fundraising for the project, organizing barbecues, fun runs and disc golf tournaments since the aquatic center was first proposed in 2018.

Fundraising came upon a tough stretch during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some citizens began to wonder if the project would reach completion. Pascoe and members of GWAFF, like Kris Bohac, recognized the bubbling public skepticism, and in May of this year pushed for the city council to release the project for bids.

“We’re at a point where we think continued fundraising will be increasingly difficult if potential donors don’t see something happening,” Bohac said at the time.

In September, the council accepted a bid from Kansas-based Carrothers Construction Co. for $6.126 million, which was the lowest of four bids.

That total cost is about $300,000 less than what Carrothers originally presented, after the council approved a number of lower-cost construction items, like alternative entrance doors, masonry and a modified dumpster enclosure, among other things. It was determined that some items, such as overhead lighting for nighttime swimming, could be added later on.

The project currently has $4.9 million on hand, which includes the $3.5 million bond issue and half-cent sales tax increase approved by voters in early 2020, cash contributions of $750,000, a donation of $250,000 from Lancaster County and a grant from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The remaining cost will be paid for using an eventual matching grant of $50,000 from Horizon Bank and the additional revenue from the half-cent sales tax increase after it pays off the bond issue. It’s estimated that over its 16-year lifespan, the sales tax will generate about $5.2 million total, which will help pay for non-bid items like parking lot paving and architectural and engineering fees.

The council approved on Sept. 13 that, if needed, any remaining cost could be paid using the city’s keno fund, which has been used in the past for parks and recreation expenditures, like expansions to Lawson Park.

Pascoe said fundraising will continue, in order to pay for as much of the project as possible with donations. For now, she’s happy to see the project clear another hurdle, and she’s looking forward to opening day. She hopes to see the pool used by multiple age groups.

“Our small pool today has a very small demographic that can use it,” she said. “I want to see people that are going through rehab going through that current channel, I want to see everybody coming in to use it.”

Lancaster County Commissioner Rick Vest, who helped the city secure the donation from the county, said he’s happy for Waverly and its residents.

“Congratulations to the people of Waverly for having the patience and the commitment to make such a big investment in their future,” Vest said. “It’s a really exciting project. My wife and I are looking forward to coming out next summer and jumping in the pool with our grandkids.”

City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said the city will continue to apply for any grants that could benefit the aquatic center, but she said Friday was a special day for Waverly.

“I think, truly, that being the young community that (Waverly is), we need amenities and services,” Fisher said. “This is just one of those steps in the amenities and services to bring to our families here in Waverly.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.