Tigers win in opening round Crossroads Conference Tournaent

BRAINARD- The East Butler girls basketball team was able to open the Crossroads Conference Tournament up on Jan. 22 with a victory over Hampton 58-40. It was a revenge game for the Tigers, who lost to the Hawks 58-57 back on Dec. 17.
Early on in the first quarter, East Butler had their offense clicking as they raced out to a 14-7 lead. It was increased to 38-21 at halftime after the Tigers outscored Hampton 24-14.
East Butler took a step back in the third quarter, as they scored 11 points and the Hawks put up 15 to make it 49-36.
To close the game out, the Tigers fell back on their defense in the fourth. They only gave up four points and were able to tack on nine points on their way to the victory.
Pacing the Tigers with a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds was Lanae Aerts. Finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds was Nicole Buresh, scoring seven points was Katie Haney and Allie Rigatuso, and Madison DeWitt and Kate Rathjen each had five points.
The first win of the week for East Butler came at Giltner on Jan. 18. The Tigers jumped out to a 15-2 advantage they were able to hold the rest of the way in a 54-20 victory.
That lead was increased to 30-8 at halftime and 42-10 at the end of three-quarters of play.
After struggling most of the night, the Hornets played much better in fourth. In the end, they were still outscored by East Butler 12-10.
Leading the Tigers with 18 points, six rebounds, and seven steals was Rigatuso. Rathjen had 10 points and six rebounds, Buresh scored eight, Haney, Aerts, and Hailey Klement each had four, DeWitt and Sydney Pernicek scored two, and Morgan Havlovic and Meagan Janak each finished with one point.
This week East Butler had one loss against 11-4 Meridian at home 39-35 on Jan. 20. A big factor in the contest was the Tigers turned the ball over 29 times compared to just 16 made by the Mustangs.
“We had too many turnovers and that’s been our thorn all season,” East Butler Head Coach James Kriz said. “In this game, we turned it over at least 20 times and it wasn’t anything Meridian did. I told our girls after this game, we can play with anybody on our schedule if we don’t turn the ball over 20 times.”
A pair of buckets by Madison DeWitt and then a layup in transition from Haney and Rathjen put the Tigers up 8-0. Meridian responded with four straight points and then Rathjen made a corner jumper that put East Butler up 10-4 at the end of the first.
“I knew we could play good defense because we do that almost every night, but also I had a feeling it wasn’t going to continue that way because they’re a good team. The start was great and it was the momentum that we needed early on.”
Rathjen was able to pull down a rebound and made a layup while DeWitt hit a midrange shot for East Butler’s only four points of the quarter. The Mustangs finished with nine points in the second, which made it a 14-13 Tiger lead at the half.
Coming up with two big threes in the third was Rigatuso. This helped keep East Butler even with Meridian at 27-27 with one quarter left.
The difference in the contest was the Mustangs got off to a 7-0 start to begin the fourth. Despite the deficit, the Tigers didn’t lay down with a transition layup and a three by DeWitt. In the end, it wasn’t enough as Meridian held on to win by four.
DeWitt led East Butler with 14 points and three steals. Both Rigatuso and Rathjen had six points, Haney scored four, Buresh and Haley Klement had two, and Aerts finished with one point, seven blocks, six steals, and two assists.
After the opening round win of the Crossroads Conference Tournament Saturday, the Tigers took on Cross County on Jan. 24.