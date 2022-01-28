Tigers win in opening round Crossroads Conference Tournaent

After struggling most of the night, the Hornets played much better in fourth. In the end, they were still outscored by East Butler 12-10.

Leading the Tigers with 18 points, six rebounds, and seven steals was Rigatuso. Rathjen had 10 points and six rebounds, Buresh scored eight, Haney, Aerts, and Hailey Klement each had four, DeWitt and Sydney Pernicek scored two, and Morgan Havlovic and Meagan Janak each finished with one point.

This week East Butler had one loss against 11-4 Meridian at home 39-35 on Jan. 20. A big factor in the contest was the Tigers turned the ball over 29 times compared to just 16 made by the Mustangs.

“We had too many turnovers and that’s been our thorn all season,” East Butler Head Coach James Kriz said. “In this game, we turned it over at least 20 times and it wasn’t anything Meridian did. I told our girls after this game, we can play with anybody on our schedule if we don’t turn the ball over 20 times.”

A pair of buckets by Madison DeWitt and then a layup in transition from Haney and Rathjen put the Tigers up 8-0. Meridian responded with four straight points and then Rathjen made a corner jumper that put East Butler up 10-4 at the end of the first.