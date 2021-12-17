Tigers take home third place at Osceola Invitational

OSCEOLA- For the second time in as many weeks, the Class D No. 4 East Butler Wrestling Team took home a third-place finish at a tournament. This week it was at the Osceola Invite where they finished behind Fillmore Central and Yutan with 134 points.

The only wrestler to win for the Tigers on Saturday was Lane Bohac at 120 pounds. He compiled a 5-0 record and earned four pins.

In his first-round match, it took him 1:36 to pin Jonah Green of Nebraska Christian. He followed that up by pinning Waylon Warneke of Elkhorn Valley, Jesse Winberg of Pleasanton, and Max Egr of Yutan in 3:51, 1:44, and 0:52.

In the championship, he was up against another Elkhorn Valley wrestler in Mason Nitz. He earned a 6-0 decision to win.

Getting second place for East Butler were Reece Kocian at 113 pounds, Luke Polivka at 126 pounds, and Trevin Brecka at 160 pounds.

Kocian pinned his way through the first two rounds in 0:18 and 2:58 over Ariana Tellez of Dorchester and Janson Pilkington of Yutan. He then came up against Gatlin Krepela of Pleasanton who pinned him in a 1:54.