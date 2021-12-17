Tigers take home third place at Osceola Invitational

OSCEOLA- For the second time in as many weeks, the Class D No. 4 East Butler Wrestling Team took home a third-place finish at a tournament. This week it was at the Osceola Invite where they finished behind Fillmore Central and Yutan with 134 points.
The only wrestler to win for the Tigers on Saturday was Lane Bohac at 120 pounds. He compiled a 5-0 record and earned four pins.
In his first-round match, it took him 1:36 to pin Jonah Green of Nebraska Christian. He followed that up by pinning Waylon Warneke of Elkhorn Valley, Jesse Winberg of Pleasanton, and Max Egr of Yutan in 3:51, 1:44, and 0:52.
In the championship, he was up against another Elkhorn Valley wrestler in Mason Nitz. He earned a 6-0 decision to win.
Getting second place for East Butler were Reece Kocian at 113 pounds, Luke Polivka at 126 pounds, and Trevin Brecka at 160 pounds.
Kocian pinned his way through the first two rounds in 0:18 and 2:58 over Ariana Tellez of Dorchester and Janson Pilkington of Yutan. He then came up against Gatlin Krepela of Pleasanton who pinned him in a 1:54.
In the semifinals, he defeated Aidan Trowbridge of Fillmore Central with a 7-0 decision to set up another match with Krepela. It was once again Krepela who came out on top, this time by a 10-2 major decision.
Pinning his way to the finals was Polivka at the 126-pound weight class. He defeated Liam White of Cross County/Osceola in 0:28, Kegan Payne of Neligh-Oakdale in 4:55, Isaiah Eckert of Elkhorn Valley in 3:31, and Nathan Halsey of Elkhorn Valley in 5:13.
In the finals, he was matched up against Dylan Gewecke of Fillmore Central who earned a major decision 9-1 against Polivka.
During his first three matches at 160 pounds, Trevin Brecka pinned Zachary Coash of Fillmore Central in 0:49, Caleb Sharman of High Plains in 0:27, and Donovan Burns of Central Valley in 5:08.
He then picked up a 6-2 decision win against Jacob Hagemannof Howells-Dodge to get to the finals. In that championship match, he lost a 7-0 decision to Cameron Graham of Cross County/Osceola.
At 285 pounds Vincent Hageman of East Butler ended up getting third place by going 2-3. He pinned Hector Esparza of Cross County/Osceola in 1:25 and then was pinned in his next three matches. In his final match, he pinned Bladen Weiner of Southern in 3:11.
Earning fourth place for East Butler was Kale Glasshoff at 106 pounds, while Trenton Van Veldhuizen at 106 got fifth. Both Brayden Brecka at 132 pounds and Kyle Heise at 152 pounds got sixth and Reid Glasshoff took home seventh at 138 pounds.