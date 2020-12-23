Tigers split games with Hawks, Raiders

MEAD – The East Butler girls basketball team finished the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule with a record of 3-3 after splitting a pair of contests last week.
The Tigers defeated Hampton 45-26 on Dec. 18 at East Butler High School.
The Tigers got a career-high 23 points from junior Allie Rigatuso in the 19-point home win. Rigatuso made 10-of-18 from the field and added a team-high nine rebounds and five steals.
The Tigers shot 30 percent from the field and made 3-of-9 from behind the 3-point line.
Senior Lanae Aerts scored four points, blocked eight shots and pulled down five rebounds.
Junior Nicole Buresh scored four points, grabbed four rebounds and came away with three steals.
The next afternoon the Tigers traveled to Mead to take on the undefeated Raiders on Dec. 19.
The Tigers got off to an uneven start and despite a late rally came up on the short end of a 48-41 score.
Mead led 14-7 after one quarter and led the Tigers 24-15 at the halftime break.
The Tigers played better in the second half and attempted a rally behind full-court pressure.
The Tigers got as close as four points in the fourth quarter, but Mead was able to hang on down the stretch for their fifth consecutive win.
“We played very well against Mead on Saturday. Our defense and press caused a lot of problems for Mead. They had a hard time getting into a flow offensively but didn’t force a lot of turnovers. They are very athletic and where a lot of teams would get playing fast and travel or throw the ball out of bounds, they were able to play fast and maintain control,” said East Butler Coach James Kriz.
The Tigers were led in scoring by senior Cassie Kubik who finished with a career-high 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field. She also led the Tigers with 10 rebounds.
Senior Addie Sullivan added nine points and four steals for the Tigers against the Raiders.
Aerts scored seven points and pulled down seven rebounds.
Rigatuso finished with seven points, five rebounds and four steals.
The next action for the Tigers will come on Dec. 29 when they begin play in the East Butler Holiday Tournament.