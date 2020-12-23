Tigers split games with Hawks, Raiders

MEAD – The East Butler girls basketball team finished the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule with a record of 3-3 after splitting a pair of contests last week.

The Tigers defeated Hampton 45-26 on Dec. 18 at East Butler High School.

The Tigers got a career-high 23 points from junior Allie Rigatuso in the 19-point home win. Rigatuso made 10-of-18 from the field and added a team-high nine rebounds and five steals.

The Tigers shot 30 percent from the field and made 3-of-9 from behind the 3-point line.

Senior Lanae Aerts scored four points, blocked eight shots and pulled down five rebounds.

Junior Nicole Buresh scored four points, grabbed four rebounds and came away with three steals.

The next afternoon the Tigers traveled to Mead to take on the undefeated Raiders on Dec. 19.

The Tigers got off to an uneven start and despite a late rally came up on the short end of a 48-41 score.

Mead led 14-7 after one quarter and led the Tigers 24-15 at the halftime break.

The Tigers played better in the second half and attempted a rally behind full-court pressure.