Tigers settle for runner-up at holiday tournament

BRAINARD – Finishing with a 1-1 mark at the East Butler Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 and 29 was the East Butler boys basketball team. They defeated Cedar Bluffs 41-19 in the opening round and then lost to Friend 63-26 in the title game.
The score against the Wildcats in the Tigers opening-round game was a lot closer than it suggested. Cedar Bluffs gave East Butler everything they could handle in the first half.
“Our defense was key in this game as I felt our offense wasn’t clicking,” East Butler Head Coach Greg Jahde said. “Alex played an all-around good game and Rayn knocked down a couple of big three’s to lead the way.”
The Tigers offense to start the game was very sluggish. They relied heavily on Alex Pierce who had four points in the quarter to keep them in it.
After one-quarter of action, East Butler found themselves trailing 7-6 to the Wildcats.
The Tigers started to turn things around in the second with a made three from Ryan Sullivan. A layup and jumper by Pierce and a three from Sullivan helped East Butler go up 23-14 at the half.
Caden Stara was able to grab a rebound off a missed shot to begin the third and make a layup. The Tigers ended up outscoring Cedar Bluffs 11-5 in the quarter and had a 34-19 edge heading to the final frame.
A strong defense presence by East Butler in the fourth didn’t allow the Wildcats to score any points and carried them to the finish line in the victory.
Leading the Tigers with 21 points was Pierce. Sullivan finished with six points on two made three-pointers, freshman Logan Buresh had five, Stara scored four points, Carson Borgman had three and Noah Paseka ended up with two.
In order to have a chance against a quality Friend squad in the title game of the tournament, East Butler knew they were going to have to play mistake free. From the start, it didn’t happen and as a result, they fell behind 44-12 after the first half.
“Bad shooting and a plethora of turnovers let this game get away from us quickly,” Jahde said. “We knew we would have to play almost perfect to have a chance and we certainly didn’t do that.”
The second half was a little bit better for the Tigers who held the Bulldogs to 19 points scored. Still, the damage Friend did in the first half was enough to get them the victory.
Pierce was the only player in double figures for East Butler with 11 points. Scoring eight points was Borgman, Buresh ended up with four, Sullivan had two and Paseka recorded one point.
The Tigers played at David City on Jan. 4. They will travel and take on College View Academy in Lincoln on Jan. 6.