Tigers settle for runner-up at holiday tournament

A strong defense presence by East Butler in the fourth didn’t allow the Wildcats to score any points and carried them to the finish line in the victory.

Leading the Tigers with 21 points was Pierce. Sullivan finished with six points on two made three-pointers, freshman Logan Buresh had five, Stara scored four points, Carson Borgman had three and Noah Paseka ended up with two.

In order to have a chance against a quality Friend squad in the title game of the tournament, East Butler knew they were going to have to play mistake free. From the start, it didn’t happen and as a result, they fell behind 44-12 after the first half.

“Bad shooting and a plethora of turnovers let this game get away from us quickly,” Jahde said. “We knew we would have to play almost perfect to have a chance and we certainly didn’t do that.”

The second half was a little bit better for the Tigers who held the Bulldogs to 19 points scored. Still, the damage Friend did in the first half was enough to get them the victory.

Pierce was the only player in double figures for East Butler with 11 points. Scoring eight points was Borgman, Buresh ended up with four, Sullivan had two and Paseka recorded one point.

The Tigers played at David City on Jan. 4. They will travel and take on College View Academy in Lincoln on Jan. 6.