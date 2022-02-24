Tigers season comes to end at hands of Eagles

STROMSBURG – The East Butler girls basketball team never got their offense going like they wanted to and as a result were defeated by Nebraska Christian 36-15 in the first round of the D1-5 Subdistrict Tournament at Cross County on Feb. 15.

“We played great defense all game,” East Butler Head Coach James Kriz said. “After halftime, NEC came out with a lot more intensity on defense, we made some mistakes right away to start the second half that lead to them making a run and just couldn’t bounce back. We are very short benched with two starters out (Rathjen and Rigatuso) and once we got down 12 or so I think mentally and physically we were just spent.”

The Tigers were held to 16% from the field on 6-of-37 shooting and only made 13% of their three-point attempts in the contest. What made things worse for East Butler was they turned the ball over 29 times against the Eagles.

Katie Haney was the leading scorer for the Tigers with six points, one rebound and one steal. Scoring four points with 15 rebounds and four blocks was Lanae Aerts, Nicole Buresh had three points and Madison DeWitt finished with two points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal.

East Butler’s season comes to an end with a record of 11-12 overall.