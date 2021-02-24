Tigers pile up three medals at state championships

OMAHA – The East Butler Tiger wrestling team finished tenth as a team with 55 team points at the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships in Omaha last week.

113-pound sophomore Lane Bohac scored 21 points at the state meet and finished runner-up, his highest ever finish on wrestling’s biggest stage.

Bohac suffered his only loss of the state tournament in the 113-pound Class D championship matchup against undefeated and top-ranked Hunter Bennett of Elkhorn Valley. Bennett dealt Bohac just his sixth loss of the year, a 9-3 decision. Bohac finished the season with a record of 31-6.

Fellow sophomore Reece Kocian also earned his first ever state medal after finishing third in the 106-pound weight class.

Kocian improved to 36-4 on the year after scoring a narrow 2-0 decision victory over 50-win wrestler Layne Sturek of Pender.

Junior Trevin Brecka earned his second state medal after an impressive performance at 160 last week.

Brecka finished with a record of 3-2 last week while finishing fifth in a loaded weight class.

He finished his junior season with a record of 27-12.