Tigers overpowered by Patriots at home

BRAINARD – Home field advantage was not kind to the East Butler football team in week three of the regular season. The Tigers struggled to produce stops on defense against Clarkson-Leigh and as a result lost by a final of 70-22.

It was all Patriots in the first quarter of action, with East Butler’s offense being shut out. Because of this, Clarkson-Leigh had a 12-0 lead after the first.

The Tigers would score the first touchdown of the second quarter on a six-yard pass from Lane Bohac to Trevin Brecka. The successful two point conversion run by Polivka made it eight points for East Butler.

Despite this, the Patriots’ offense was hard to stop as they continued to score at will. They had 28 unanswered points before halftime, to give themselves a 40-8 lead heading to intermission.

Out of the break, Clarkson-Lehigh scored 15 more points increasing their advantage to 56-8.

Right before the end of the quarter, the Tigers added their second touchdown of the game on a pass from Bohac to Brayden Brecka for a 12-yard score. The two point try was no good making it 56-13 after three.