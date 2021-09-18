Tigers overpowered by Patriots at home

BRAINARD – Home field advantage was not kind to the East Butler football team in week three of the regular season. The Tigers struggled to produce stops on defense against Clarkson-Leigh and as a result lost by a final of 70-22.
It was all Patriots in the first quarter of action, with East Butler’s offense being shut out. Because of this, Clarkson-Leigh had a 12-0 lead after the first.
The Tigers would score the first touchdown of the second quarter on a six-yard pass from Lane Bohac to Trevin Brecka. The successful two point conversion run by Polivka made it eight points for East Butler.
Despite this, the Patriots’ offense was hard to stop as they continued to score at will. They had 28 unanswered points before halftime, to give themselves a 40-8 lead heading to intermission.
Out of the break, Clarkson-Lehigh scored 15 more points increasing their advantage to 56-8.
Right before the end of the quarter, the Tigers added their second touchdown of the game on a pass from Bohac to Brayden Brecka for a 12-yard score. The two point try was no good making it 56-13 after three.
After the score at the end of the third, East Butler answered back with the first touchdown of the fourth. It was set up by a six-yard touchdown run by Ryan Sullivan.
On the ground, Trevin Brecka picked up 43 yards on 11 carries and Sullivan ran for 11 yards and one score. Bohac led the team with 33 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, while Luke Polivka had three catches for 18 yards.
The Tigers will hit the road this week, as they take on a 1-2 Elmwood-Murdock squad. The game is set for 7 p.m. on Sept. 17.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.