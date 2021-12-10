Tigers on the prowl after knocking off the Wildcats at home

Scoring three points was Elley Headid and Olivia Thiesen had two points.

Similar to the girl’s contest, it was the Tigers who controlled things from the start in the boy’s game. They jumped out to a 9-0 lead thanks to a layup by Ryan Sullivan and a basket by freshman Logan Buresh.

“We lost a lot of scoring from last year, so it’s kind of a new unit I am working with,” East Butler Boys Head Coach Greg Jahde said. “So to be able to get some turnovers and easy buckets to get us settled in was a big thing. I thought we executed our offense well along the way. I always preach we are going to have to win games with our defense and they did a really nice job of that tonight.”

Alex Pierce came up with two big steals that resulted in layups that stretched East Butler’s lead out to 19 points at 26-7.

The Wildcats would score again before the half when Camden Patyk connected on a three. It was one of two three-pointers the freshman made in the contest, making the score 40-13 in favor of the Tigers at the break.