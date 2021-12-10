Tigers on the prowl after knocking off the Wildcats at home

Cedar Bluffs- Tough defense and taking advantage of turnovers were the recipe for success, as East Butler knocked off Cedar Bluffs in convincing fashion on Dec. 2 on the road. The Tigers won the girl’s game 57-25 and defeated the Wildcats 63-24 in the boy’s game.
The girl’s game started with Cedar Bluffs throwing the first punch. They went up 3-0 after Elly Campbell knocked down a corner three.
East Butler quickly went to work erasing that deficit and tying the game up at three apiece. A steal by Allie Rigatuso finished with a layup put the Tigers ahead 5-3.
The lead grew to double digits with baskets by Hailey Klement and Kate Rathjen. Before the Wildcats scored another point, East Butler had gone on a 19 point run and was up 21-4 at the end of the first quarter.
“That’s what we do,” East Butler Girls Basketball Head Coach James Kriz said. “I thought we did a really good job of putting pressure on them from the get-go. We were in good position right where we needed to be and got the turnovers. We weren’t trying to steal the ball, but force passes and take advantage of them.”
After the Tigers scored the first four points of the second quarter, Addy Sweeney scored on a fast break layup for Cedar Bluffs. Rigatuso scored two more points for East Butler on a shot under the hoop with contact that put the Tigers up 36-9 at the half.
“They really did a good job of being more physical than us at the start,” Cedar Bluffs Girls Head Coach Brian Dunker said. “Their press definitely had an impact on our ability to score early. We are a young team with a lot of room to grow. We will continue to get better each day.”
With a big lead for East Butler, the Tigers went to their bench early in the second half. They ended up outscoring the Wildcats 21-16 in the final 16 minutes.
Leading East Butler with 10 points apiece were Allie Rigatuso and Carynn Bongers. Bongers stepped in as a starter in the post with Lanae Arts out with a hand injury.
“She’s someone who comes off the bench, and wouldn’t have started if it wasn’t for a wrist injury with Lanae Arts,” Kriz said. “She did really well with ten points. If we can get her to get us ten and then Lanae will get her ten that will make us a lot better team.”
Madison DeWitt was a point away from double digits with nine points and Sydney Pernicek and Kate Rathjen each had six points apiece.
Under the hoop, Hailey Klement and Bongers pulled down eight rebounds while Sierra Rhynalds had six. Making a huge contribution in the block category was Bongers with five.
Cedar Bluffs leading scorer in the contest was sophomore Hannah Cozad with eight points. Off the bench, Sweeney scored six points and Campbell dropped in six as well.
Scoring three points was Elley Headid and Olivia Thiesen had two points.
Similar to the girl’s contest, it was the Tigers who controlled things from the start in the boy’s game. They jumped out to a 9-0 lead thanks to a layup by Ryan Sullivan and a basket by freshman Logan Buresh.
“We lost a lot of scoring from last year, so it’s kind of a new unit I am working with,” East Butler Boys Head Coach Greg Jahde said. “So to be able to get some turnovers and easy buckets to get us settled in was a big thing. I thought we executed our offense well along the way. I always preach we are going to have to win games with our defense and they did a really nice job of that tonight.”
Alex Pierce came up with two big steals that resulted in layups that stretched East Butler’s lead out to 19 points at 26-7.
The Wildcats would score again before the half when Camden Patyk connected on a three. It was one of two three-pointers the freshman made in the contest, making the score 40-13 in favor of the Tigers at the break.
Similar to the first game, East Butler got to experiment with their depth in the second half with a large lead. Their players off the bench did well as they were still able to outscore Cedar Bluffs 23-11 in the final two quarters.
“Not playing a JV game that was definitely important to be able to get all 11 guys out on the court,” Jahde said. “That is something we are going to have to do along the way, is develop a little bit of depth.”
Finishing with a game-high 25 points for the Tigers was Pierce. Sullivan and Buresh had ten points, Noah Paseka and Carson Borgman recorded seven, and Caden Stara had four points.
For the Wildcats, they were led by Mason Christensen with nine points and Patyk chipped in eight points. Earning seven points underneath the hoop was Zephan Kluthe.