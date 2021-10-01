Tigers offensive woes lead to blowout loss to Bulldogs

HUMPHREY – The East Butler football team moved to 0-5 on the season with a 62-8 road loss to Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family. The score was representative of the stat sheet where the Tigers were out yarded 440 yards to 127 yards on offense.

The Bulldogs opened up with the first three touchdowns of the game. They came on a 33-yard touchdown pass and a 39-yard touchdown pass in the first and then a 51-yard pass for a score in the second increasing their advantage to 24-0.

Following the third score by H/LHF, the Tigers scored their first and only touchdown of the game on a 45-yard run by Trevin Brecka. The two point conversion by Brecka was also good cutting the deficit to 24-8.

After East Butler scored the Bulldogs got one more touchdown before the half on a 32-yard reception. H/LHF then had three rushing touchdowns in the third and a 55-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the fourth.

Leading the Tigers in passing in the contest was Lane Bohac with six completions for 34 yards and Brecka had one completed pass for six yards. Brecka had three catches for 25 yards and Luke Polivka had three catches for four yards.

On the ground, Brecka ran the ball 13 times for 72 yards. Picking up 22 yards on seven attempts was Polivka.