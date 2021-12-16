Tigers look to learn from pair of losses throughout the week

EXETER- The East Butler Boys Basketball Team fought through a hard week of competition in losses to Exeter-Milligan on the road and Osceola at home. The boys lost 62-48 to the Timberwolves and 68-24 to the D-2 No. 3 Bulldogs.

In the first and fourth quarters against E-M, the Tigers did an excellent job of distributing the ball and scoring. Because of this East Butler led at the end of the first 15-14 and outscored the Timberwolves 14-10 in the final frame.

The major issue and the reason for the loss was they were beaten on the scoreboard 23-12 in the third and 15-7 in the second.

“I thought we played really well, to be honest,” East Butler Head Coach Greg Jahde said. “A couple of stats that stood out that prevented us from winning were shooting 32% and giving up 17 second-chance points. Getting outrebounded 42-22 didn’t help either.”

Earning 14 points in the victory was Ryan Sullivan. Also in double figures with 12 points was Alex Pierce, while Carson Borgman had nine, Noah Paseka had six, and Logan Buresh and Cole Miller both had two.

Against a team that qualified for state a season ago in Class D-2, the Tigers fell completely flat.