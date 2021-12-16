Tigers look to learn from pair of losses throughout the week

EXETER- The East Butler Boys Basketball Team fought through a hard week of competition in losses to Exeter-Milligan on the road and Osceola at home. The boys lost 62-48 to the Timberwolves and 68-24 to the D-2 No. 3 Bulldogs.
In the first and fourth quarters against E-M, the Tigers did an excellent job of distributing the ball and scoring. Because of this East Butler led at the end of the first 15-14 and outscored the Timberwolves 14-10 in the final frame.
The major issue and the reason for the loss was they were beaten on the scoreboard 23-12 in the third and 15-7 in the second.
“I thought we played really well, to be honest,” East Butler Head Coach Greg Jahde said. “A couple of stats that stood out that prevented us from winning were shooting 32% and giving up 17 second-chance points. Getting outrebounded 42-22 didn’t help either.”
Earning 14 points in the victory was Ryan Sullivan. Also in double figures with 12 points was Alex Pierce, while Carson Borgman had nine, Noah Paseka had six, and Logan Buresh and Cole Miller both had two.
Against a team that qualified for state a season ago in Class D-2, the Tigers fell completely flat.
The start to the game didn’t help as they were outscored 20-9 in the first quarter by the Bulldogs. That carried over to the second quarter, where East Butler only had six points and as a result, trailed 37-15.
In the second half, Osceola continued to roll. They had 31 points in the third and fourth quarter where the Tigers were only able to score nine points.
14 of the 24 points scored by East Butler in the loss came from Pierce. Borgman was second on the team with five points, Buresh had three, and Ryan Sullivan had two.
The Tigers will try and get back on track against Hampton on Dec. 17 on the road. They also have a home game against Class D-2 No. 10 Mead on Dec. 18.