Tigers knocked off by a pair of quality opponents

BRAINARD- Coming into this week, the East boys basketball team knew they were going to have to put out a pair of quality performances in order to knock off Cross County at home on Feb. 8 and Clarkson-Leigh on Feb. 11. Not enough consistency on the offensive end hindered those plans as they lost to the Cougars 60-32 and the Patriots 65-28.

The game started well for the Tigers against Cross County. They were able to keep right up with the Cougars and the game was tied at 10-10 after the first quarter.

Cross County was able to break through with 20 points in the second. The Cougars also picked up the defensive intensity and held the Tigers to just five points.

Going into halftime, East Butler found themselves behind 30-15.

After a strong second quarter, Cross County came out and scored 18 points in the third. The Tigers tried to keep pace but ended up with 11 points.

With one quarter remaining, East Butler was trailing 48-26.

The Tigers were able to cut the Cougars point production down to 12 points in the final frame. Unfortunately, it was another slow offensive quarter for East Butler who finished with six points.