Tigers knocked off by a pair of quality opponents

BRAINARD- Coming into this week, the East boys basketball team knew they were going to have to put out a pair of quality performances in order to knock off Cross County at home on Feb. 8 and Clarkson-Leigh on Feb. 11. Not enough consistency on the offensive end hindered those plans as they lost to the Cougars 60-32 and the Patriots 65-28.
The game started well for the Tigers against Cross County. They were able to keep right up with the Cougars and the game was tied at 10-10 after the first quarter.
Cross County was able to break through with 20 points in the second. The Cougars also picked up the defensive intensity and held the Tigers to just five points.
Going into halftime, East Butler found themselves behind 30-15.
After a strong second quarter, Cross County came out and scored 18 points in the third. The Tigers tried to keep pace but ended up with 11 points.
With one quarter remaining, East Butler was trailing 48-26.
The Tigers were able to cut the Cougars point production down to 12 points in the final frame. Unfortunately, it was another slow offensive quarter for East Butler who finished with six points.
“Rough shooting night for us,” East Butler Head Coach Greg Jahde said. “We shot 27% from the field. Combine that with the 20 turnovers we had, and points were hard to come by. Cross County just outmatched us.”
In the contest, the Tigers shot nine of 26 from the field and one of 11 from three. East Butler was good at the free-throw line against Cross County making 11 out of their 14 attempts.
Finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds, and two steals was Alex Pierce. Noah Paseka scored six points and Logan Buresh finished with four points.
East Butler played two classes up when they took on Clarkson-Leigh on the road on Friday. Against a solid Patriots squad, the Tigers were outrebounded 48 to 21.
“Their size was just too much for us to handle,” Jahde said. “They had double as many offensive rebounds as we did total. We knew this was going to be a tough game. Unfortunately, we didn’t do the things we needed to do to stay close.”
Pierce accounted for most of East Butler’s offense in the game with 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Scoring four points with two assists was Paseka, and Caden Stara, Cole Miller, and Buresh all finished with two points.
The Tigers close out the regular season with a home game against Shelby-Rising City at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18.