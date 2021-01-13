Tigers have busy week on mat

WISNER – The East Butler Tiger wrestling team competed twice last week starting with a triangular against High Plains Community and Cross County/Osceola on Jan. 5 in Polk.

The Tigers defeated High Plains Community 48-12 and were defeated by Cross County/Osceola 45-30.

Luke Polivka, Michael Polivka, Trevin Brecka and Reece Kocian all won contested match ups the triangular.

The Tigers returned to the mat on Jan. 9 when they traveled to Wisner to take part in the annual Gator Invitational at Wisner-Pilger High School.

The Tigers finished third at the 16-team meet.

The Tigers scored 118 points at the meet which was

won by Omaha Bryan with 179 team points.

Five runner-up finishes powered the Tigers on Saturday.

106-pound sophomore Reece Kocian improved to 14-2 on the season with two more wins in three matches. His lone loss came against undefeated Mohamud Abdi of Omaha Bryan (16-6 major decision).

Teammate Lane Bohac also finished second at the meet on Saturday, finishing 1-1. Bohac fell to 14-3 on the season after falling to Cree Soe of Omaha North in the 113-pound finals.