Tigers have busy week on mat

WISNER – The East Butler Tiger wrestling team competed twice last week starting with a triangular against High Plains Community and Cross County/Osceola on Jan. 5 in Polk.
The Tigers defeated High Plains Community 48-12 and were defeated by Cross County/Osceola 45-30.
Luke Polivka, Michael Polivka, Trevin Brecka and Reece Kocian all won contested match ups the triangular.
The Tigers returned to the mat on Jan. 9 when they traveled to Wisner to take part in the annual Gator Invitational at Wisner-Pilger High School.
The Tigers finished third at the 16-team meet.
The Tigers scored 118 points at the meet which was
won by Omaha Bryan with 179 team points.
Five runner-up finishes powered the Tigers on Saturday.
106-pound sophomore Reece Kocian improved to 14-2 on the season with two more wins in three matches. His lone loss came against undefeated Mohamud Abdi of Omaha Bryan (16-6 major decision).
Teammate Lane Bohac also finished second at the meet on Saturday, finishing 1-1. Bohac fell to 14-3 on the season after falling to Cree Soe of Omaha North in the 113-pound finals.
120-pound freshman Luke Polivka also finished second at the meet and fell to 9-4 on the year after falling to Braxton Siebrandt of Wisner-Pilger in the 120-pound gold medal matchup.
132-pound junior Michael
Polivka scored 19 points and
ended up with the silver medal after falling to Dylan Higby of Clarkson-Leigh in the 132-pound finals.
160-pound junior Trevin Brecka also finished runner-up at the meet and improved to 11-4 on the season after finishing 2-1. Bohac was defeated by Lvi Belina of Howells-Dodge in the 160-pound final.
Blaine Orta (126) and Joshua Christian (195) added fourth place finishes at the Wisner-Pilger meet.
“We saw some competition from some different schools than what we see on a regular basis. Our next competition will be a triangular against county rivals David City and Aquinas. We looked forward to this competition each year and need to have a strong week of practice to get ready,” said East Butler Coach Doug Glasshoff.