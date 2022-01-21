Tigers hang tough at competitive Butler County Triangular

BRAINARD- Butler County has long been known for toughness and grittiness when it comes to the wrestling mat. It was another classic battle between the county’s three schools at their annual triangular on Jan. 13 at East Butler High School.

Coming into the event as the only Class D School and dealing with some injury issues, Class D No. 5 East Butler knew it was going to be tough to match up with Class C No. 1 Aquinas Catholic and Class C No. 6 David City. In the end, they were right, losing to the Scouts 56-21 and the Monarchs 69-12.

“It’s one of those things that all three schools circle on the calendar right away,” East Butler Head Coach Doug Glasshoff said. “It’s just one of those nights you want to come out and compete. If you talk about Butler County being just one school, how impressive that would be because there are just good kids at each weight class.”

The Tigers top performer and only wrestler to go 2-0 was Reece Kocian at 113 pounds. He won a 7-0 decision against Keaton Kloke of David City and then pinned Zander Kavan of Aquinas Catholic in 2:59.