Tigers hang tough at competitive Butler County Triangular

BRAINARD- Butler County has long been known for toughness and grittiness when it comes to the wrestling mat. It was another classic battle between the county’s three schools at their annual triangular on Jan. 13 at East Butler High School.
Coming into the event as the only Class D School and dealing with some injury issues, Class D No. 5 East Butler knew it was going to be tough to match up with Class C No. 1 Aquinas Catholic and Class C No. 6 David City. In the end, they were right, losing to the Scouts 56-21 and the Monarchs 69-12.
“It’s one of those things that all three schools circle on the calendar right away,” East Butler Head Coach Doug Glasshoff said. “It’s just one of those nights you want to come out and compete. If you talk about Butler County being just one school, how impressive that would be because there are just good kids at each weight class.”
The Tigers top performer and only wrestler to go 2-0 was Reece Kocian at 113 pounds. He won a 7-0 decision against Keaton Kloke of David City and then pinned Zander Kavan of Aquinas Catholic in 2:59.
“I think Reece wrestled really well,” Glasshoff said. “He has been aggressive all year and I hope that gives him a little confidence to battle through and keep going throughout the season.”
Trevin Brecka went 1-1 at 160 pounds but battled with Class C No. 1 Christopher Nickolite down to the bitter end in a 4-3 decision loss. In his match with Jayden Lueders of David City, he won by pin in 3:16.
“We told Trevin we are probably going to bump you up to wrestle Nickolite and you have nothing to lose,” Glasshoff said. “He went out and wrestled him tough and I think he did a good job of battling with him and scoring some points as well.”
Picking up the other two wins for East Butler against the Scouts and Monarchs was Blaine Orta at 145 pounds and Luke Polivka at 126. Orta knocked off Lukas Sabata of David City in 4:53 with a pin and after trailing the entire match, Polivka pinned Colin Hough of Aquinas in the final seconds at the 5:55 mark.
The Tigers competed at the Weeping Water Invite on Jan. 17. Later in the week, they are at the Raymond Central quadrangular at 5 p.m. on Jan. 20 and then head to the David City Invite at 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 21.