Tigers go 1-1 in tournament play

SHELBY – The East Butler girls basketball team opened Crossroads Conference tournament play with a 42-28 victory over High Plains Community on Jan. 27 at Shelby High School.

A fast start powered the Tigers to the opening round tourney win.

The Tigers led 15-2 after one quarter and they did not look back while posting the 14-point win.

The Tigers relied on their defense against the Storm on a night when they struggled putting the ball in the basket.

The Tigers shot just 33 percent from the field and missed on nine of their 16 free throws.

Sophomore Katie Haney had her best game of the season for the Tigers. She scored a team-high 12 points and added seven rebounds and a team-best five steals.

Senior Addie Sullivan also scored in double-figures against the Storm putting in 10 points while adding six rebounds and two steals.

Senior Lanae Aerts scored five points and added four rebounds.

The win put the Tigers into the quarterfinals where they squared off against BDS on Jan. 28.

A poor offensive performance in the second half cost the Tigers a shot at pulling off the upset.