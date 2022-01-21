Tigers get to .500 with three victories

BRAINARD- The East Butler girls basketball team went 3-0 this past week with wins over Nebraska Lutheran on Jan. 11, Dorchester on Jan. 13, and Heartland on Jan. 14. They defeated the Knights at home 58-33, the Longhorns on the road 45-33, and then had another home game where they defeated the Huskies 31-30.
The contest was close early on against Lutheran with the Tigers taking a 13-11 lead at the end of the first. The Knights flipped the script in the second quarter outscoring East Butler 11-8 and taking a 22-21 lead at halftime.
A solid third quarter where the Tigers outscored Lutheran 24-3 helped propel East Butler into the lead. A once one-point deficit was a 45-25 lead with one quarter remaining.
East Butler kept their offensive intensity up with another 13 points in the fourth quarter. They also played some more stellar defense, as they held the Knights to eight points.
Rigatuso paced the Tigers with 15 points, four rebounds, and five steals. Also in double figures was Katie Haney with 11 points, Madison DeWitt scored nine, Lanae Aerts recorded eight, Nicole Buresh had seven, Kate Rathjen finished with six, and Meagan Janak scored two points.
On Thursday against Dorchester, the Tigers did not trail after any of the quarters. They were able to build an early lead and kept it the entirety of the game.
In the first half, they jumped out to a 23-16 lead. After being outscored by Dorchester 10-9 in the third, they finished the game on a 13-7 run to close out a 12 point victory.
Finishing with her second 15 point outing in a row was Rigatuso. She also had seven rebounds, three assists, and four steals.
Haney ended with 11 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Scoring seven points was DeWitt, Aerts recorded six, Buresh had four, and Rathjen ended up with two points.
It was a slow start for East Butler against Heartland at home on Jan. 14. After trailing most of the first half, the Tigers were able to battle back for the victory.
Early on, it was the Huskies who came into the game with two wins that looked to play the role of spoiler up 7-5. That lead for Heartland grew 19-14 at halftime after outscoring East Butler 12-9 in the second.
The Tigers cut the lead down to 23-22 heading to the fourth, by scoring eight points compared to just four by the Huskies in the third.
With less than ten seconds in the final frame, the Tigers were trailing 30-28 when Rigatuso was fouled and made a layup. She ended up making the free throw which helped East Butler to escape with a one-point victory.
Rigatuso had 22 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals on the night. Coming through with four points and 12 rebounds was Aerts, Rathjen had three points and two steals, and Sydney Pernicek finished with two points and one assist.
East Butler is now 7-7 on the season and played at Giltner on Jan. 18. They are at home at 6 p.m. against Meridian on Jan. 20 and take on Hampton in the first round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament on Jan. 22.