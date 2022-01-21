Tigers get to .500 with three victories

In the first half, they jumped out to a 23-16 lead. After being outscored by Dorchester 10-9 in the third, they finished the game on a 13-7 run to close out a 12 point victory.

Finishing with her second 15 point outing in a row was Rigatuso. She also had seven rebounds, three assists, and four steals.

Haney ended with 11 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Scoring seven points was DeWitt, Aerts recorded six, Buresh had four, and Rathjen ended up with two points.

It was a slow start for East Butler against Heartland at home on Jan. 14. After trailing most of the first half, the Tigers were able to battle back for the victory.

Early on, it was the Huskies who came into the game with two wins that looked to play the role of spoiler up 7-5. That lead for Heartland grew 19-14 at halftime after outscoring East Butler 12-9 in the second.

The Tigers cut the lead down to 23-22 heading to the fourth, by scoring eight points compared to just four by the Huskies in the third.