Tigers get third at Weeping Water Invite

Finishing in third place for the Tigers was Reid Glasshoff at 138 pounds and Blaine Orta at 145. Glass went 3-1 with pins in 1:55 and 2:15 and then won a narrow 8-4 decision, while Orta opened the tournament up with an 8-4 decision and then won by pin in 2:42 and 0:43.

The last medalist for East Butler at Weeping Water was Luke Polivka in fourth place at 126 pounds. He finished with a 2-2 mark and earned pins in 2:39 and 2:28 in the first and third matches of the day.

Both Kale Glasshoff at 106 pounds and Tye Clark at 152 won matches, despite not medaling. Glasshoff picked up a pin in 0:50 in his first match and Clark got his first two wins of the year with back-to-back pins in 2:52 and 4:18.

On Jan. 20, the Tigers were at Raymond Central who is the No. 7 dual team in Class C. It was a tough matchup for East Butler with open spots and they were missing some of their better wrestlers. As a result, they lost 67-6.

The only two wins for the Tigers came from Reece Kocian at 120 pounds and Luke Polivka at 126. Kocian won a 6-2 decision against Jacob Schultz and Polivka defeated Brock Skeahan with a 5-1 decision.