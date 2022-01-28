Tigers get third at Weeping Water Invite

WEEPING WATER- This past week was no walk in the park for the Class D No. 5 East Butler wrestling team. After the Weeping Water Meet was moved from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17 due to snow last Friday, it meant the Tigers would have three days of competition with the Raymond Central Dual and the David City Invite.
At the Weeping Water Meet on Monday, the Tigers finished in third place with 120 points. Winning their weight classes for the Tigers were Reece Kocian at 113 pounds and Brayden Brecka at 132.
Kocian defeated Samantha Kilker and Riley Jensen of Concordia/DC West by pin in 0:20 and a 1:20. In the finals, he went the full six minutes with Seth Ettleman of Southwest and captured a 5-0 decision.
Getting pins in all his matches and never reaching the third period, is what Brayden Brecka was able to accomplish. He pinned Isreal Torres of Millard South, Asa Wegrzyn of Lincoln Christian, Mace Magwire of Winside, Luke Blocker of Lincoln Christian, and Jayson Patchin of Concordia/DC West in 0:46, 2:32, 0:32, 0:27, and 0:47.
Trevin Brecka at 160 pounds was the only wrestler for East Butler to get second place. He pinned Hadley Reilly of Southwest in 5:48, defeated Gage Gregurich of Concordia/DC West with a 5-4 decision, and then lost in the finals to undefeated Gabe Escalante of Winside with a 4-0 decision.
Finishing in third place for the Tigers was Reid Glasshoff at 138 pounds and Blaine Orta at 145. Glass went 3-1 with pins in 1:55 and 2:15 and then won a narrow 8-4 decision, while Orta opened the tournament up with an 8-4 decision and then won by pin in 2:42 and 0:43.
The last medalist for East Butler at Weeping Water was Luke Polivka in fourth place at 126 pounds. He finished with a 2-2 mark and earned pins in 2:39 and 2:28 in the first and third matches of the day.
Both Kale Glasshoff at 106 pounds and Tye Clark at 152 won matches, despite not medaling. Glasshoff picked up a pin in 0:50 in his first match and Clark got his first two wins of the year with back-to-back pins in 2:52 and 4:18.
On Jan. 20, the Tigers were at Raymond Central who is the No. 7 dual team in Class C. It was a tough matchup for East Butler with open spots and they were missing some of their better wrestlers. As a result, they lost 67-6.
The only two wins for the Tigers came from Reece Kocian at 120 pounds and Luke Polivka at 126. Kocian won a 6-2 decision against Jacob Schultz and Polivka defeated Brock Skeahan with a 5-1 decision.
The toughest meet of the week for East Butler was the David City Invite. As one of the only Class D schools, the Tigers fared well with 59 points in seventh place.
Both Kocian at 113 pounds and Polivka at 126 were the top finishers for East Butler by second. Orta also medaled and got fourth place at 145 pounds.
In the first round, Kocian won by pin against Keaton Busch of David City in a 1:56. He would get four more pins in 0:45, 3:31, and 2:45 on his way to reaching the finals. There he was defeated by Class A No. 4 Enrique Haynes of Millard West with an 18-6 decision.
Polivka won by pin in his first three matches in 3:52, 1:59, and in 3:27. He then beat Joey Kenning of Milford with a 4-0 decision in the semifinals and lost in the title bout to Class C No. 1 Simon Schindler of David City with a 10-0 decision.
Orta’s two wins of the tournament came in round one over Cesar Linares of Crete with a 13-1 major decision and then he pinned Imran Murad of Millard West in 2:52 in the quarterfinals.
The Tigers will be at another tough meet next week, when they travel to the Winside Invite on January 21.