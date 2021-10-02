Tigers get back in win column against Friend

BRAINARD – After a tough stretch for the East Butler volleyball team, the Tigers found their way back into the win column in a match against Friend on Sept. 23. They took down the Bulldogs with a close win in set one 25-21 and then a dominant performance in set two 25-13.

As a team, the Tigers shot .206 for the match and recorded 20 kills. They also had 15 digs and 14 assists defensively.

Leading East Butler with five kills was Katie Haney and Carynn Bongers. Lindsey Prochaska had four kills and Madison Dewitt and Allie Rigatuso each had three kills.

On top of her three kills, Rigatuso also had two blocks in the match.

Picking up seven digs for the Tigers was Haley Klement, Dewitt had four, Katie Haney had two and Bongers and Rigatuso each had one. Earning 14 assists in the match was Sydney Pernicek.

After defeating Friend, East Butler took on David City Aquinas in the final match of the triangular in Brainard. The Tigers were never able to get rolling against the Monarchs like they did against the Bulldogs, and as a result, lost 25-15 and 25-14.

East Butler had one other match during the week on Sept. 21, when they traveled to Daykin to take on Meridian.