Tigers finish regular season with victory over Huskies

Early in the week, the Tigers played their last home game of the regular season when they took on Cross County. A big factor in the game, was the 15 steals that the Cougars had compared to just six by East Butler.

The Tigers struggled mightily shooting the ball in the first quarter with only two points. As a result, East Butler found themselves behind 10-2.

To start the second, the roles were reversed when Cross County was held scoreless. 12 points put up by the Tigers, allowed East Butler to take a 14-10 lead into halftime.

After having a poor shooting performance in the second, the Cougars turned things around in the third offensively with a game-high 20 points. On the other side, the Tigers were held to just seven points and found themselves trailing 30-21 with one quarter remaining.

Both teams battled tough against each other on both ends of the court in the final frame. It showed on the scoreboard, with Cross County outscoring East Butler by a slim margin at 12-11.

Aerts was the only player in double figures for the Tigers in the contest with 12 points, seven blocks, and six rebounds. Both DeWitt and Buresh scored eight points and had two steals, and Haney and Klement finished with two points.