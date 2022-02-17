Tigers finish regular season with victory over Huskies

SHELBY- To cap off the regular season, the East Butler girls basketball team was able to lead from wire to wire in a 37-26 victory over county rival Shelby-Rising City on Feb. 10. The Tigers had 15 steals in the contest compared to seven for the Huskies, which played a big dividend in the outcome.
In the first quarter, East Butler made their mark on the defensive side of the ball by holding S-RC to just three points. After the Tigers scored 13 points, they were up by 10 points going to the second.
The Huskies still couldn’t get their offense going in the second with four points. Another seven points dropped in by East Butler pushed their edge up to 20-7 at the half.
Out of the break, the Tigers offense continued to role with 10 points. Heading to the fourth quarter, East Butler was on top 30-12.
After struggling on offense for three quarters, the Huskies finally reached double digits with 14 points in the fourth. Despite this, the Tigers were able to score seven points to hold onto their lead and the victory.
Leading East Butler with eight points, three rebounds, and six steals was Nicole Buresh. Lanae Aerts had seven points and four rebounds, Sydney Pernicek, Hailey Klement, and Katie Haney finished with six points apiece, and Madison DeWitt finished with four points.
Early in the week, the Tigers played their last home game of the regular season when they took on Cross County. A big factor in the game, was the 15 steals that the Cougars had compared to just six by East Butler.
The Tigers struggled mightily shooting the ball in the first quarter with only two points. As a result, East Butler found themselves behind 10-2.
To start the second, the roles were reversed when Cross County was held scoreless. 12 points put up by the Tigers, allowed East Butler to take a 14-10 lead into halftime.
After having a poor shooting performance in the second, the Cougars turned things around in the third offensively with a game-high 20 points. On the other side, the Tigers were held to just seven points and found themselves trailing 30-21 with one quarter remaining.
Both teams battled tough against each other on both ends of the court in the final frame. It showed on the scoreboard, with Cross County outscoring East Butler by a slim margin at 12-11.
Aerts was the only player in double figures for the Tigers in the contest with 12 points, seven blocks, and six rebounds. Both DeWitt and Buresh scored eight points and had two steals, and Haney and Klement finished with two points.
East Butler is the third seed in the D1-5 Subdistrict at Cross County in Stromsburg this week. They took on the second seed Nebraska Christian in the first round on Feb. 15.