Tigers finish out strong

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The East Butler girls cross country team continues to improve with Districts around the corner, by taking home a second-place finish at the McCool Junction Invite with 20 points. On the boy’s side, the Tigers got seventh with 77 points.

Earning the top finish for East Butler was Reese Kozisek getting sixth place in a time of 23:40.80. Coming in tenth place was Malorie Spatz who ran a 24:13.20, while Haley Sebranek got 12th clocking a 24:41.20.

The final runner inside the top 15 for the Tigers was Nevayla Hilton who finished in a time of 25:21.10.

The top finisher for the East Butler boys was Dakoda Schneider who got 24th and ran a 21:40.90. Getting 26th place was Alex Pierce running a 21:44.10.

The Tigers will be back at Camp Kateri in McCool Junction competing in the D-1 District Invite on Oct. 14.