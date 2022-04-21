Tigers finish in the middle of the pack in Yutan

YUTAN- On another crazy weather day for track, the East Butler girls track team fought for a fourth place finish out of seven teams with 62 points at the Yutan Invite on April 12. On the boy’s side, the Tigers tied for sixth place with Conestoga with 26 points.

“We competed well and despite the hot and windy conditions, a lot of kids had season best performances,” East Butler Head Coach Dale Nielsen said. “Ryan added over a foot to his TJ, Reese ran very well in the 3200, and Camryn had some very good marks. Haley Klement competed very well, and Alex did well despite feeling ill. I did not feel we competed well at Malcolm, and I was pleased with the efforts our kids made yesterday. We were fortunate to get the meet over with before the weather struck.”

Camryn Kocian was the top point scorer for the Tiger girls as she picked up second place finishes in both the 100 meter dash and the long jump. The 13.00 she clocked in 100 meter dash was the fastest time she ran this year and then she had a personal record jump of 15-06 in the long jump.

Also picking up two medals for East Butler was junior Haley Klement. She got second place with a personal record jump of 5-00 in the high jump and then she ran the fastest time of her career with a 1:08.87 in the 400 meter dash.

Both earning third place finishes on the track for the Tigers were Reese Kozisek and Allie Rigatuso. Kozisek got her medal in the 3,200 meter run where she clocked a 14:32.74 and Rigatuso ran her fastest of the season in the 100 meter hurdles by finishing in 18.10.

Right behind Rigatuso was Lindsey Prochaska who took fifth place in the 100 meter hurdles and came through the finish line in a time of 18.71.

East Butler was able to pick up another medal in the distance events when Haley Klement got fourth in the 1,600 meter run. She ran her fastest time of the season by clocking a 7:11.80.

In the field events, Sierra Rhynalds reached the medal stand in the shot put by getting fourth place with a toss of 31-00.75. Coming in fifth place in the discus event was Sydney Pernicek who had a personal record throw of 100-01.

The top relay for the Tiger girls was the 4x100, which they got second in with a time of 55.44. Kozisek, Mackennah Spatz, Malorie Spatz, and Haley Sebranek crossed the finish line in third by running a 12:01.19 in the 4x800, and the 4x400 meter relay took fifth by posting a time of 4:55.90.

Finishing as the lone winner for the East Butler boys at Yutan was Ryan Sullivan in the triple jump. He took first place by jumping 39-10 which was a personal record for him.

Despite feeling under the weather, Alex Pierce picked up two individual medals. He took third place in the long jump with a mark of 19-01 and got fourth in the 400 meter dash by posting a time of 55.36.

A personal record time of 19.02 by Brayden Brecka in the 110 meter hurdles helped the senior get a sixth place finish. Also coming in sixth place in the long jump was Sullivan who jumped 18-03.50.

The Tigers were able to take medals in two relay races on the boy’s side. Pierce, Brecka, Sullivan, and Michael Janak got fifth and ran a 4:12.73 in the 4x400, and Reid Glasshoff, Dakoda Schneider, Tye Clark, and Colby Jirovsky got fifth and clocked a 10:19.85 in the 4x800 meter relay.

This week East Butler competed at the Friend Invite on April 19. They are also running at the Twin River Invite on April 21.