Tigers fall to Scouts, record falls to 5-4

BRAINARD – The East Butler Tiger girls basketball team improved to 5-4 on the season after winning two out their three contests last week.
The Tigers earned a pair of wins in the East Butler Holiday Tournament starting with a 62-27 blowout victory over the Friend Bulldogs on Dec. 30.
The Tigers scored the game’s first 22 points and never trailed while recording the 35-point win.
The Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 32-15 in the first half and increased their lead throughout the second half while notching their biggest win of the season.
The Tigers shot 41 percent from the field and connected on a season-high nine 3-point attempts.
Junior Allie Rigatuso scored a career-high 26 points and added seven rebounds and five steals against the Bulldogs.
Senior Addie Sullivan added seven points, five rebounds and three assists against Friend in holiday play.
Senior Lanae Aerts led the Tigers with eight rebounds and seven assists.
Twenty-four hours later the Tigers returned to the court for a contest against conference foe High Plains Community in the tournament’s first place contest.
For the second straight game, the Tigers held their opponent scoreless in the first quarter, resulting in a 49-31 championship game victory.
East Butler led 11-0 after one quarter and 25-7 at the half against the Storm.
Rigatuso led the Tigers with 13 points and Sullivan came through with 12 more to pair with four steals.
Aerts came through with six points, five rebounds and a team-best four assists.
Senior Cassie Kubik added six points and five rebounds.
The Tigers began the 2021 portion of their schedule with a home game against rival David City in Brainard on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers struggled offensively and were defeated by the Scouts 56-34.
East Butler scored just 19 points in the first three quarters and the Scouts pulled away from the Tigers with efficient play on offense.
The Tigers made just 2-of-17 from behind the 3-point line and shot just 46 percent from the foul stripe.
The Tigers also turned the ball over 27 times.
Rigatuso led the Tigers with 12 points and added four rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Sullivan came through with six points and six rebounds.