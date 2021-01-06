Tigers fall to Scouts, record falls to 5-4

BRAINARD – The East Butler Tiger girls basketball team improved to 5-4 on the season after winning two out their three contests last week.

The Tigers earned a pair of wins in the East Butler Holiday Tournament starting with a 62-27 blowout victory over the Friend Bulldogs on Dec. 30.

The Tigers scored the game’s first 22 points and never trailed while recording the 35-point win.

The Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 32-15 in the first half and increased their lead throughout the second half while notching their biggest win of the season.

The Tigers shot 41 percent from the field and connected on a season-high nine 3-point attempts.

Junior Allie Rigatuso scored a career-high 26 points and added seven rebounds and five steals against the Bulldogs.

Senior Addie Sullivan added seven points, five rebounds and three assists against Friend in holiday play.

Senior Lanae Aerts led the Tigers with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Twenty-four hours later the Tigers returned to the court for a contest against conference foe High Plains Community in the tournament’s first place contest.