 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tigers fall short in Humphrey
0 comments

Tigers fall short in Humphrey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARLINGTON – The East Butler football team moved to 0-5 on the season with a 62-8 road loss to Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family.

Following the third touchdown by H/LHF, the Tigers scored their first and only touchdown of the game on a 45-yard run by Trevin Brecka. The two-point conversion by Brecka was also good cutting the deficit to 24-8.

Leading the Tigers in passing in the contest was Lane Bohac with six completions for 34 yards and Brecka had one completed pass for six yards. Brecka had three catches for 25 yards and Luke Polivka had three catches for four yards.

On the ground, Brecka ran the ball 13 times for 72 yards. Picking up 22 yards on seven attempts was Polivka.

East Butler has a home game in Brainard against Nebraska Christian at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1. The Eagles are coming off a 40-13 win over Shelby-Rising City.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Brigham recall effort fails

WAHOO – The effort to recall the president of the Wahoo Board of Education failed after organizers did not get enough signatures and chose not…

Tennis team competes twice
Waverly News

Tennis team competes twice

WAVERLY – The Waverly Tennis Team competed in two tournaments over the last week. The first one was their home invite on Sept. 23 and then the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics