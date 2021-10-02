Tigers fall short in Humphrey

ARLINGTON – The East Butler football team moved to 0-5 on the season with a 62-8 road loss to Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family.

Following the third touchdown by H/LHF, the Tigers scored their first and only touchdown of the game on a 45-yard run by Trevin Brecka. The two-point conversion by Brecka was also good cutting the deficit to 24-8.

Leading the Tigers in passing in the contest was Lane Bohac with six completions for 34 yards and Brecka had one completed pass for six yards. Brecka had three catches for 25 yards and Luke Polivka had three catches for four yards.

On the ground, Brecka ran the ball 13 times for 72 yards. Picking up 22 yards on seven attempts was Polivka.

East Butler has a home game in Brainard against Nebraska Christian at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1. The Eagles are coming off a 40-13 win over Shelby-Rising City.