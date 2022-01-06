Tigers end up first at home holiday tournament

BRAINARD – Going into their home holiday tournament, the East Butler girls basketball team had one victory in six tries to start the season. The Tigers took a huge step in the right direction in terms of turning their season around by winning the tournament and picking up two victories. The wins came against Cedar Bluffs 46-19 in the semifinal on Dec. 28 and then they knocked off High Plains 46-34 in the championship.

Early on against Cedar Bluffs, who East Butler already beat once this season, they were able to get out to an 8-0 start. Later on, Haley Klement connected on a layup that put the Tigers in front 10-2 after one-quarter of play.

Lanae Aerts was able to get a rebound and make a layup and Madison DeWitt connected on a shot after stealing the ball to increase the lead out to 14 points. A corner three from Nicole Buresh gave East Butler a 20-4 edge and helped them go up 26-6 at the half.

During the third quarter, Allie Rigatuso caught fire for the Tigers. At one point she scored six straight points and helped East Butler build their lead to 46-15.

With the game well in hand, the Tigers subbed in the bench in the fourth, giving their underclassmen some valuable varsity playing time.