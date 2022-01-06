Tigers end up first at home holiday tournament

BRAINARD – Going into their home holiday tournament, the East Butler girls basketball team had one victory in six tries to start the season. The Tigers took a huge step in the right direction in terms of turning their season around by winning the tournament and picking up two victories. The wins came against Cedar Bluffs 46-19 in the semifinal on Dec. 28 and then they knocked off High Plains 46-34 in the championship.
Early on against Cedar Bluffs, who East Butler already beat once this season, they were able to get out to an 8-0 start. Later on, Haley Klement connected on a layup that put the Tigers in front 10-2 after one-quarter of play.
Lanae Aerts was able to get a rebound and make a layup and Madison DeWitt connected on a shot after stealing the ball to increase the lead out to 14 points. A corner three from Nicole Buresh gave East Butler a 20-4 edge and helped them go up 26-6 at the half.
During the third quarter, Allie Rigatuso caught fire for the Tigers. At one point she scored six straight points and helped East Butler build their lead to 46-15.
With the game well in hand, the Tigers subbed in the bench in the fourth, giving their underclassmen some valuable varsity playing time.
Rigatuso was the leading scorer for East Butler with 14 points while also coming up with eight steals, three assists and three rebounds. Aerts finished second on the team with nine points, eight rebounds and five assists, Klement scored eight points and had three rebounds, and Madison DeWitt finished with six points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists. Ending up with five points, three rebounds and three steals was Buresh, and Katie Haney and Kate Rathjen each had two points.
Similar to the Tigers game against the Wildcats, they were able to jump out to a big lead early on the Storm. Heading to the second quarter, East Butler was up 10-1.
The defensive intensity the Tigers had in the first carried over to the second where they only allowed High Plains to score seven points. This helped them build a 28-8 advantage after two.
There was no slowing East Butler’s offense down in the third with 16 points. After three-quarters of play, the Tigers had their biggest lead of the game up 44-16.
The Storm had a nice offensive run in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough for them to overcome the deficit they had.
Finishing with a game-high 15 points, three assists and four steals was Rigatuso. Also in double figures with 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists was Aerts, while DeWitt scored seven points, had two rebounds and two assists, Buresh recorded six points, Rathjen scored four points, Sydney Pernicek had two points and Haney finished with one point.
East Butler played at Class C-1 No. 8 David City on Jan. 4. They take on College View Academy on the road on Jan. 6 and then return home to play at 7 p.m. against Class C-2 No. 9 Clarkson-Leigh on Jan. 7.