Tigers edged out by Mustangs at home

BRAINARD- In a close battle throughout, the East Butler girls basketball team couldn’t make up the difference in a 41-36 defeat to McCool Junction at home on Feb. 1.

Out of the gate, it was the Tigers who were able to pull out in front of the Mustangs 11-10 after the first quarter of action.

During the second quarter, East Butler was held to just five points. Seven points by McCool Junction gave the Mustangs a 17-16 lead at halftime.

The third quarter was an exact replica of the second with the Tigers getting outscored by the Mustangs 7-5 and increasing their deficit to 24-21 heading to the final frame.

East Butler tried to jump out to a lead in the fourth, but every time they did, McCool Junction was there to answer right back. As a result, the Tigers were inched out on the scoreboard for the third straight quarter in a row, by a score of 17-15.

Allie Rigatuso and Lanae Aerts led the Tigers in the contest with eight points apiece. Coming down with eight rebounds was Rigatuso and Aerts pulled in nine boards.

Dropping in seven points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals was Nicole Buresh. Kate Rathjen finished with four points, Sierra Rhynalds had three, and Sydney Pernicek, Katie Haney, and Madison DeWitt finished with two points.