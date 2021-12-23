Tigers earn two first place finishes in Wahoo

Wahoo- The lightweights once again came through for the Class D No. 4 East Butler wrestling team at the Wahoo Invite on Dec. 18. Reece Kocian at 113 pounds and Lane Bohac at 120 both were champions helping the Tigers get fourth out of 16 teams with 92 points.
Kocian had to wrestle three matches to get first. He started off by defeating Jordan Stewart of Holdrege with a pin in 0:30, got Dom Reed of Omaha Gross Catholic on his back in 0:49, and then he pinned Trent Mefford of Aquinas Catholic in 0:18 in the first place bout.
Keeping his record perfect at 12-0 was Bohac, who defeated Gavin Ruff of Grand Island Northwest with a pin in 1:23 in the quarterfinals and then pinned Garrison Schernikau of Centennial in a 1:50. It was a close battle with Zander Kavan of Aquinas Catholic in the championship, but Bohac came out in front with a 2-0 decision.
Trevin Brecka had to fight back from a first-round defeat at 160 pounds to earn third place overall.
He started his journey back by winning a 5-2 decision against Will Martin of Pius and then he won a 2-1 tiebreaker against Tavian Thomas of Omaha Westside. In the third place match, he defeated Treyton Tweton of Ashland-Greenwood with an 8-5 decision.
Earning fourth place was Brayden Brecka at 132. He finished the day with a 3-2 mark overall.
In his first two matches, he pinned Clancy Martin of Grand Island Northwest in 0:22 and Cade Lierman of Bishop Neumann in 2:45. He then ran up against Jacob Moravec of Aquinas Catholic who pinned him in a 1:40.
The consolation semifinal was won by Brayden Brecka who pinned Clancy Martin for the second time, this time in 0:48.
The third-place match pitted the Tigers 132 pounder against 17-4 Caden Smart of Wahoo. He battled all the way to the finish but lost a 4-3 decision.
Luke Polivika at 126 pounds, Reid Glasshoff at 138, Blaine Orta at 145, and Vincent Hageman at 285 all won at least one match but did not medal in Wahoo.
The Tigers are now off until after Christmas. They will return to action at the Fillmore Central Invite on Dec. 29.