Tigers earn two first place finishes in Wahoo

Wahoo- The lightweights once again came through for the Class D No. 4 East Butler wrestling team at the Wahoo Invite on Dec. 18. Reece Kocian at 113 pounds and Lane Bohac at 120 both were champions helping the Tigers get fourth out of 16 teams with 92 points.

Kocian had to wrestle three matches to get first. He started off by defeating Jordan Stewart of Holdrege with a pin in 0:30, got Dom Reed of Omaha Gross Catholic on his back in 0:49, and then he pinned Trent Mefford of Aquinas Catholic in 0:18 in the first place bout.

Keeping his record perfect at 12-0 was Bohac, who defeated Gavin Ruff of Grand Island Northwest with a pin in 1:23 in the quarterfinals and then pinned Garrison Schernikau of Centennial in a 1:50. It was a close battle with Zander Kavan of Aquinas Catholic in the championship, but Bohac came out in front with a 2-0 decision.

Trevin Brecka had to fight back from a first-round defeat at 160 pounds to earn third place overall.

He started his journey back by winning a 5-2 decision against Will Martin of Pius and then he won a 2-1 tiebreaker against Tavian Thomas of Omaha Westside. In the third place match, he defeated Treyton Tweton of Ashland-Greenwood with an 8-5 decision.