Tigers come close against undefeated Scouts

DAVID CITY- It was a busy week for the East Butler girls basketball team with two road games and a home contest. On Dec. 4 they fell at Class C-1 No. 7 David City 48-41, defeated College View Academy 41-36 on Dec. 6, and then lost 67-34 to Class C-2 No.9 Clarkson Leigh on Dec.7 at home.
The Tigers came out and gave their best effort against a David City squad who is yet to lose a game. They only ended up getting outscored by the Scouts by two points in the first and were trailing 15-13.
East Butler had a good defensive effort in the second and held the Scouts to single digits at nine points. After scoring 11 points of their own, the score was all knotted up at 24 apiece heading into halftime.
Out of the break, David City made some adjustments, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. They held the Tigers to seven points and scored 11 points of their own to go up 35-31.
It remained close in the fourth quarter, but East Butler had a hard time getting within one possession of the Scouts.
Kate Rathjen played the role of leading scorer in the contest for the Tigers with 13 points. Earning 11 points was Madison DeWitt, Nicole Buresh scored six, Lanae Aerts ended up with five, and both Allie Rigatuso and Katie Haney had three points apiece.
Despite winning the game against College View Academy, the Tigers were outscored by the Eagles 9-7 in the first. The script was flipped in the second quarter, with East Butler outscoring their opponent 10-8 and tying the game at 17 apiece.
In the third quarter, the Tigers held College View Academy to four points and scored 11. Up 29-21 in the last quarter, East Butler was able to hold on the rest of the way.
Haney finished in double figures for the Tigers with ten points and five rebounds. Not far off that pace was Aerts with nine points and five rebounds, Rigatuso scored seven points with five assists, DeWitt dropped in six points, five rebounds, and four assists, Buresh had five points, and Rathjen and Haley Klement scored two points.
On Friday, East Butler got off to a slow start against Clarkson-Leigh. After one-quarter of action, the Tigers were trailing 14-2.
Things didn’t improve in the second, as they were outscored by the Patriots 20-10. This led to East Butler being behind 34-12 at halftime.
The Tigers played right with Clarkson Leigh in the third with 15 points compared to 18 for the Patriots but then were blown out 15-7 in the last quarter.
Aerts had 11 points and three rebounds to lead East Butler. Scoring eight points was Haney, Rigatuso had seven, Buresh scored three, Meagan Janak and Rathjen had two, and DeWitt finished with one point.