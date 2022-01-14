Tigers come close against undefeated Scouts

Despite winning the game against College View Academy, the Tigers were outscored by the Eagles 9-7 in the first. The script was flipped in the second quarter, with East Butler outscoring their opponent 10-8 and tying the game at 17 apiece.

In the third quarter, the Tigers held College View Academy to four points and scored 11. Up 29-21 in the last quarter, East Butler was able to hold on the rest of the way.

Haney finished in double figures for the Tigers with ten points and five rebounds. Not far off that pace was Aerts with nine points and five rebounds, Rigatuso scored seven points with five assists, DeWitt dropped in six points, five rebounds, and four assists, Buresh had five points, and Rathjen and Haley Klement scored two points.

On Friday, East Butler got off to a slow start against Clarkson-Leigh. After one-quarter of action, the Tigers were trailing 14-2.

Things didn’t improve in the second, as they were outscored by the Patriots 20-10. This led to East Butler being behind 34-12 at halftime.

The Tigers played right with Clarkson Leigh in the third with 15 points compared to 18 for the Patriots but then were blown out 15-7 in the last quarter.