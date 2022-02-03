Tigers claw their way to third place at Plainview

PLAINVIEW- Up against 20 teams at the Plainview Invite, the East Butler wrestling team rose to the top and finished in third place with 141 points. They were four points behind Wayne who scored 145 points, and Plainview took the team title with 192.5 points.
The individual champions for the Tigers were Reece Kocian at 113 pounds and Lane Bohac at 120 pounds in his return from an injury suffered earlier in the year.
Kocian won by pin in his four matches over Braydon Olson of West Holt in 3:35, Carter Fisher of Norfolk Catholic in 0:43, Samuel Chase of Wakefield in 0:56, and Landon Hansen of Plainview in 4:33. In the finals, he knocked off Alex Frank of Wayne with a 4-1 decision.
In a 1:24 and 0:59, Bohac was able to pin Levi Uecker of Lutheran High Northeast and Cody Brinkman of Kimball in the quarterfinals and semifinals. It went down to a tie-breaker in the finals, but Bohac was able to come out with a 2-1 decision against Garrett Schultz of Wayne.
Luke Polivka at 126 pounds was the only second-place finisher for East Butler. He won his first match by pin in a 1:23 and then got a 15-8 decision, before dropping a 7-4 decision in the finals.
Finishing with a 3-1 mark on the day and getting third place was Brayden Brecka at 132 pounds. He won also his matches by pin in under a minute in times of 0:49, 0:52, and 0:43.
Getting a solid fourth place finish at 145 pounds was Blaine Orta. Two of his victories came by pin over his opponents in 1:01 and 3:28, while the other win was a narrow 8-6 decision.
Both getting fifth place overall was Kale Glasshoff at 106 pounds and Vincent Hageman at 285 pounds. Glassoff picked up one pin over Brenyn Ames of Lutheran High Northeast in the fifth place match and Hageman pinned both his opponents in a 1:33 and 0:47.
Not medaling, but picking up a win was Reid Glasshoff at 138 pounds. He finished with a pin in a 1:39 in the consolations round two.
This week East Butler will close out the regular season at the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament on Feb. 4 at Weeping Water.