Tigers claw their way to third place at Plainview

PLAINVIEW- Up against 20 teams at the Plainview Invite, the East Butler wrestling team rose to the top and finished in third place with 141 points. They were four points behind Wayne who scored 145 points, and Plainview took the team title with 192.5 points.

The individual champions for the Tigers were Reece Kocian at 113 pounds and Lane Bohac at 120 pounds in his return from an injury suffered earlier in the year.

Kocian won by pin in his four matches over Braydon Olson of West Holt in 3:35, Carter Fisher of Norfolk Catholic in 0:43, Samuel Chase of Wakefield in 0:56, and Landon Hansen of Plainview in 4:33. In the finals, he knocked off Alex Frank of Wayne with a 4-1 decision.

In a 1:24 and 0:59, Bohac was able to pin Levi Uecker of Lutheran High Northeast and Cody Brinkman of Kimball in the quarterfinals and semifinals. It went down to a tie-breaker in the finals, but Bohac was able to come out with a 2-1 decision against Garrett Schultz of Wayne.

Luke Polivka at 126 pounds was the only second-place finisher for East Butler. He won his first match by pin in a 1:23 and then got a 15-8 decision, before dropping a 7-4 decision in the finals.