Tigers, Chieftains finish in top half of holiday tournament

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Holiday Wrestling Tournament on Dec. 29 was a very competitive meet at the top half. Finishing in the top five were Yutan in fourth place with 141 points and Class D No. 4 East Butler in fifth with 137 points. Both teams were less than 20 points behind the champions Bishop Neumann and Fillmore Central, who tied for first with 155 points.

Leading the Chieftains with a first-place finish at the 145-pound weight class was Isaac Kult. He pinned Blake Dickey of Louisville in 2:40 and then won a 6-1 decision against Jackson Strain of Twin River. In the championship bracket, he defeated Brooks Loosvelt of York with a 16-3 major decision. It was a tough match with Aaron Allgood of Superior for first, but Isaac Kult was able to come out on top in a 3-1 decision.

Four Yutan wrestlers ended up getting second place at the meet. They were Janson Pilkington at 106 pounds, Trevor Arlt at 132, Josh Jessen at 170 and Derek Wacker at 182.

Pilkington pinned Trenton Van Veldhuizen of East Butler, Kale Glasshoff of East Butler, Brody Epp of York and Cole Rughe of Superior in 0:27, 0:25, 0:50, and a 1:47. His win streak would come to an end in the championship where he lost to Holden MacDonald of Superior by pin at the 5:13 mark.