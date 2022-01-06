Tigers, Chieftains finish in top half of holiday tournament

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Holiday Wrestling Tournament on Dec. 29 was a very competitive meet at the top half. Finishing in the top five were Yutan in fourth place with 141 points and Class D No. 4 East Butler in fifth with 137 points. Both teams were less than 20 points behind the champions Bishop Neumann and Fillmore Central, who tied for first with 155 points.
Leading the Chieftains with a first-place finish at the 145-pound weight class was Isaac Kult. He pinned Blake Dickey of Louisville in 2:40 and then won a 6-1 decision against Jackson Strain of Twin River. In the championship bracket, he defeated Brooks Loosvelt of York with a 16-3 major decision. It was a tough match with Aaron Allgood of Superior for first, but Isaac Kult was able to come out on top in a 3-1 decision.
Four Yutan wrestlers ended up getting second place at the meet. They were Janson Pilkington at 106 pounds, Trevor Arlt at 132, Josh Jessen at 170 and Derek Wacker at 182.
Pilkington pinned Trenton Van Veldhuizen of East Butler, Kale Glasshoff of East Butler, Brody Epp of York and Cole Rughe of Superior in 0:27, 0:25, 0:50, and a 1:47. His win streak would come to an end in the championship where he lost to Holden MacDonald of Superior by pin at the 5:13 mark.
Winning by pin in his first three matches was Arlt in 1:27, 1:50, and 0:54 over Talon Hawkinson of Hastings St. Cecilia, Emmerson Earl of Palmer and Ben Lautenschlager of Bishop Neumann. He then earned a 13-4 major decision against Brayden Brecka of East Butler. He was no match for Alexander Schademann of Fillmore Central in the first place match, losing by a major decision 19-3.
After receiving a bye, Derek Wacker pinned Ethan Devlin of South Central in 0:48, Blake Nun of Fillmore Central in 0:56, and Jordan Brown of Superior in 1:42. Jed Jones of Twin River dealt Wacker his fourth loss of the season with a 3-1 win in the first place match.
Jessen had two quick victories to start his tournament with a pin in 0:31 and 0:41 against Reed Toelle of Louisville and Wyatt Scheets of Meridian. In the championship bracket, he beat Beau Zoucha of Twin River by a 3-1 decision.
In the title bout, Jessen wasn’t as lucky as he dropped a 4-2 match in sudden victory against Samuel Vrana of Bishop Neumann.
Other medalists for Yutan were fourth-place finishers Max Egr at 120 pounds and Jesse Kult at 138, while Josh Fisher at 195 pounds and Jett Arensberg at 152 got fifth. Not medaling but winning matches were Tannen Honke at 132 pounds and Nate Rupp at 182.
East Butler was led by three wrestlers who got first place. They were Reece Kocian at 113 pounds, Lane Bohac at 120 pounds and Trevin Brecka at 160 pounds.
Kocian pinned his first three opponents Ashton King of Axell, Miguel Hernandez of Oakland-Craig and Mitchell Hubert of Bishop Neumann in 0:45, 3:27, and 0:48. To get the finals he shut out Rowan Jarosik of South Central 4-0.
The first-place match went to Kocian after Aidan Trowbridge of Fillmore Central had to quit the match due to injury at the 5:54 mark.
It was three easy pins for Bohac on his way to the finals. His first win was a pin in 0:35 against Hudson Holoch of East Butler, he then knocked off Garron Bragg of Louisville and Egr of Yutan in a 1:38.
Despite being tested to the very end, Bohac was able to remain undefeated by winning in sudden victory over David Hart of Bishop Neumann with a 5-3 decision.
Similar to Bohac, Trevin Brecka was dominant in his matches leading up to the final. He started off by pinning Zachary Coash of Fillmore Central in 0:44 and then defeated Caleb Kindschuh and Dylan Bower of York with pins in 0:29 and 3:34.
Going for first place, Trevin Brecka was able to deal out the first loss of the season for Dedrick Dowding of Palmyra with a 5-1 decision.
Kale Glasshoff at 106 pounds and Luke Polivka at 126 pounds took home third place.
Earning a pin over Brody Epp of York in 1:03 in his first match was Kale Glasshoff and then he earned an 11-0 major decision against Cole Rughe of Superior. Polivka pinned Koy Gieck in 2:04 and did the same thing to Hayden Neeman of Superior in a 1:46.
Other Tigers who won matches on the day were Trenton Van Veldhuizen at 106 pounds, Brayden Brecka at 132, Reid Glasshoff at 138, Blaine Orta at 145, Kyle Heise at 152 and Vincent Hageman at 285 pounds.
This week East Butler and Yutan will both wrestle on Jan. 8. The Tigers will be heading to the Wisner-Pilger Invite and the Chieftains are traveling to the Malcolm Invite.