Tigers battle hard against rated Timberwolves

EXETER- In a losing effort, the East Butler girls’ basketball team battled hard on the road against Exeter-Milligan on Dec. 7. In the end, a couple of bad quarters cost the Tigers as they lost 46-31 to the D-2 No. 7 Timberwolves.
East Butler did an excellent job of keeping the score close right away and only trailed 12-9 after one-quarter of play.
The defense on both sides was ramped up in the second, as the Timberwolves only scored four points and the Tigers finished with three. As a result, it was 16-12 in favor of E-M heading into halftime.
During the third quarter of action, the Tigers picked up nine points just like they did in the first. The Timberwolves were able to add 15, which put them up 31-21 after three.
In the final frame, East Butler reached double digits in terms of points for the first time by scoring ten. It didn’t matter, as E-M had another 15 point quarter which stretched their lead to 15.
Both Nicole Buresh and Katie Haney had eight points apiece to pace the Tigers. They also both pulled down four rebounds.
Earning six points was Allie Rigatuso and Madison DeWitt, while Lanae Aerts had three points, seven rebounds, and five blocks.
Despite not scoring, Carynn Bongers had two rebounds and an impressive seven blocks.
Next up for East Butler was a home matchup with Osceola who is 5-0 to start the season. The Tigers hung right with the Bulldogs for most of the game but ended up losing 35-26 in the end.
“We’ve got to get healthy and shoot the ball better,” East Butler Head Coach James Kriz said. “Offensive execution of the little things has to improve.”
East Butler was able to jump out to a 4-2 lead over Osceola in what was a low scoring first. The Bulldogs caught fire offensively and outscored the Tigers 13-8 in the second, to take a 15-12 lead into halftime.
In the final two quarters, Osceola was held to 20 points by the stingy East Butler defense. The only problem was the Tigers only scored 14 points the rest of the way.
Leading the team with seven points apiece were Rigatuso and Rathjen. On the glass, Rigatuso also pulled down six rebounds.
Scoring five points was Aerts, Haney had four, and DeWitt finished three points and seven rebounds.
East Butler has two games this week. They play at Hampton at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17 and then return home on Dec. 18 to play Mead at 2 p.m.