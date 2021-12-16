Tigers battle hard against rated Timberwolves

EXETER- In a losing effort, the East Butler girls’ basketball team battled hard on the road against Exeter-Milligan on Dec. 7. In the end, a couple of bad quarters cost the Tigers as they lost 46-31 to the D-2 No. 7 Timberwolves.

East Butler did an excellent job of keeping the score close right away and only trailed 12-9 after one-quarter of play.

The defense on both sides was ramped up in the second, as the Timberwolves only scored four points and the Tigers finished with three. As a result, it was 16-12 in favor of E-M heading into halftime.

During the third quarter of action, the Tigers picked up nine points just like they did in the first. The Timberwolves were able to add 15, which put them up 31-21 after three.

In the final frame, East Butler reached double digits in terms of points for the first time by scoring ten. It didn’t matter, as E-M had another 15 point quarter which stretched their lead to 15.

Both Nicole Buresh and Katie Haney had eight points apiece to pace the Tigers. They also both pulled down four rebounds.