Tigers are shutout by rated Cougars squad on the road

STROMSBURG – The East Butler football team was shutout by Class D-1 No. 3 Cross County 67-0 on the road on Oct. 8. It was tough sledding for the Tigers throughout the entire game, as they gave up 60 points in the first half.

Cory Hollinger caught the opening touchdown of the game for the Cougars on a 55-yard pass from Carter Seim. The two-point conversion was run in by Haiden Hild making it 8-0.

After getting in for two, Hild followed it up with a four-yard touchdown score. The final touchdown of the half was a 38-yard run by Carter Seim, increasing the Cougars advantage to 24-0.

If Seim didn’t have a good enough first quarter, he scored three touchdowns in the second on runs of 65 yards, 44 yards, and a 25-yard interception return for a score. All three extra-point kicks by Cooper Sundberg were good, putting Cross County up 60-0 at the break.

The final touchdown of the game was a 19-yard run by Tobey Waller in the third quarter of action.

Leading East Butler with 14 completions on 30 attempts for 70 yards through the air was Lane Bohac. His main target was Luke Polivka who had 53 receiving yards and Brayden Brecka finished the night with 10 yards after the catch.