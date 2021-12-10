Tiger grapplers start season off with pair of solid performances

COLUMBUS- The East Butler Wrestling Team went back to back, wrestling in a dual at North Bend on Dec. 2 and then the Columbus Lakeview Invite on Dec. 3. The Tigers knocked off North Bend 57-24 in the dual and got third out of 13 teams with 132 points at the Lakeview Invite.
On Thursday in the dual with the Tigers, it started at the 285-pound weight class. East Butler’s Vincent Hageman was able to pick up the win with a pin in 2:23 over Preston Scott.
Next on the mat was Brayden Brecka at 132 pounds. He made quick work of Brier Cerny in a time of 0:56.
Reid Glasshoff was next up on the mat for the Tigers at 138 pounds and earned a pin in 3:03. That was followed up with two more pins by Blaine Orta at 145 in 2:51 and Kyle Heise in a 1:46 at 160 pounds.
The toughest match of the dual was at 170 pounds between Trevin Brecka and Nate McDonald. Points were hard to come by in the match, but it was Trevin Brecka who was able to come out on top in a 1-0 decision.
At the Lakeview Invite, the Tigers had two weight class champions. They were Reece Kocian at 113 pounds and Lane Bohac at 120 pounds.
Kocian started his day off with a bye in the quarterfinals and then pinned Noah Wyatt of Columbus Lakeview in 1:33 in the semifinals. In the title bout, he earned a 6-0 decision over Alex Frank of Wayne.
Similar to Kocian, Bohac had a bye in the first round. He took on Ethan Hoback of Fullerton in the quarterfinal and pinned him in 1:09.
In the semifinal, Bohac beat Mason Nitz of Elkhorn Valley with a 9-2 decision and then pinned Jacob Schultz of Raymond Central in 2:59 in the title match.
Trevin Brecka also got to the first-place match at 160 pounds. He earned a pin in 0:21 in the first round and then won a 3-1 and 3-2 decision in the quarterfinal and semifinal. In the championship, Brecka was pinned by Cameron Graham of Cross County/Osceola in 5:43.
Hageman started his day off at 285 pounds with a bye in the first round. He earned pins in 0:31 and a 1:55 to reach the championship. In that match, Daniel Yepez of Gibbon was too much to overcome, as he got pinned in a 1:15.
Getting third place were Polivka at 126 pounds and Reid Glasshoff at 138 pounds.
After losing in the semifinal, Polivka earned a pin in 1:21 in the consolation semifinal and then won 10-8 in sudden victory in the third and fourth place match. Reid Glasshoff lost in the quarterfinal and then earned pins in his next two matches. After getting a forfeit, he earned a 3-2 major decision to get third.
Both Kale Galsshoff at 106 pounds and Brayden Brecka at 126 pounds got fourth after going 2-2. Heise went 1-2 at 160 pounds and Orta went 0-2 at 145 and didn’t place.