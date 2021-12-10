Tiger grapplers start season off with pair of solid performances

COLUMBUS- The East Butler Wrestling Team went back to back, wrestling in a dual at North Bend on Dec. 2 and then the Columbus Lakeview Invite on Dec. 3. The Tigers knocked off North Bend 57-24 in the dual and got third out of 13 teams with 132 points at the Lakeview Invite.

On Thursday in the dual with the Tigers, it started at the 285-pound weight class. East Butler’s Vincent Hageman was able to pick up the win with a pin in 2:23 over Preston Scott.

Next on the mat was Brayden Brecka at 132 pounds. He made quick work of Brier Cerny in a time of 0:56.

Reid Glasshoff was next up on the mat for the Tigers at 138 pounds and earned a pin in 3:03. That was followed up with two more pins by Blaine Orta at 145 in 2:51 and Kyle Heise in a 1:46 at 160 pounds.

The toughest match of the dual was at 170 pounds between Trevin Brecka and Nate McDonald. Points were hard to come by in the match, but it was Trevin Brecka who was able to come out on top in a 1-0 decision.

At the Lakeview Invite, the Tigers had two weight class champions. They were Reece Kocian at 113 pounds and Lane Bohac at 120 pounds.