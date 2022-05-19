Tiger girls put together great performance at District Track Meet

OSCEOLA- When it mattered the most, the East Butler girls track team was able to put together one of their better performances of the year at the D-2 District Track Meet at Osceola on May 12. The Tigers came in fourth place in the team standings with 74 points and got five athletes to state in six events.

Earning gold medals for East Butler were Camryn Kocian and Allie Rigatuso. Clocking a personal record time of 12.58 in the 100 meter dash was Kocian and Rigatuso ran her best time of her senior season by posting a 16.86 in the 100 meter hurdles.

Qualifying for the second year in a row in the 3,200 meter run for the Tigers was Reese Kozisek. She came in second place overall in a time of 14:08.80.

Getting into state on the fastest times outside the top two in all Class D districts was Kocian in the 200 meter dash and Haley Klement in the 300 meter hurdles. Both got third with Kocian running a 28.22 in the 200 meter dash and Klement clocking a PR of 51.08 in the 300 meter hurdles.

Also getting in on time was the 4x100 meter relay team for East Butler that got second. Kocian, Rigatuso, Meagan Janak, and Klement ran a time of 53.84.

Klement made it to state in her third event on the day, when she qualified in the high jump. She took second place in the event by clearing 4-11.

Adding another hurdle medal to her count on the day was Rigatuso in the 300 meter hurdles. She just missed out on getting to state in the event by getting fourth and running a 52.43.

The final two medals on the track were won by Miranda Strizek and Kozisek. Taking fifth place in the 400 meter dash was Strizek posting a 1:10.06 and Kozisek got sixth in the 1,600 meter run by crossing the finish line in a time of 6:36.75.

Placing in the throwing events for the Tigers were Carynn Bongers and Sierra Rhynalds. Getting fifth with a mark of 30-05 in the shot put was Rhynalds and Bongers earned sixth place in the discus with a throw of 88-01.

On the boy’s side, East Butler got eighth place out of 11 teams with 22 points. The lone state qualifier for the Tigers was Noah Paseka in the shot put, which he won with a personal best mark of 41-11.50.

Other individual medalists included Alex Pierce and Brayden Brecka on the track. Pierce got fourth place in the 400 meter dash by posting a time of 53.96 and Brecka came through in fifth in the 110 meter hurdles with a PR of 18.48.

Also placing for the Tigers were the 4x100 and the 4x400 meter relay teams. Pierce, Ryan Sullivan, Brayden Brecka, and Michael Janak got fourth in the 4x100 by running a 47.06, and the 4x400 team of Pierce, Reid Glasshoff, Brecka, and Sullivan posted a 3:52.72 and got fifth.

The Class D State Track Meet is on May 20 and 21 at Omaha Burke Stadium. All the East Butler qualifiers will be participating on May 20.