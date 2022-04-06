Tiburon presents challenges for Wahoo and Neumann golf teams

OMAHA- On a cold and windy day, the Wahoo and Bishop Neumann boy’s golf teams took to the links to take part in the Gretna Invite at Tiburon Golf Course in Omaha on March 29. Neither of the two squads could crack the top ten of the team standings with the Warriors taking 11th place with 389 points and the Cavaliers getting 16th overall with a score of 462.

“We have a good group of really young and inexperienced players who are very close to playing great golf,” Wahoo Head Coach Jayson Iversen said. “The putting and short game woes will improve with more dedicated and focused practice. I was encouraged by how well we struck the ball off the tee and in the fairways.”

In his first tournament of his career, Luke Specht led the Warriors getting 30th overall. He ended up shooting a 91 for 18 holes.

“Luke played consistently and if it were not for penalties on back-to-back holes he would have scored in the 80s,” Iversen said. “Luke had 31 putts with six greens in regulation.”

The other two golfers finishing under 100 for Wahoo were freshman Braylon Iversen and junior Sam Biggerstaff. Both ended up carding 98’s with Iversen getting 47th and Biggerstaff coming in 48th.

Shooting a 102 and coming in 59th was Carter Ricks, while Mason Rodgers ended up carding a 104 and took 61 place overall.

Pacing Neumann with a 32nd place finish was senior Steven Sladky. He finished his first tournament just outside of the 80s with a score of 91.

After Sladky, the next golfer to finish for the Cavaliers was Carter Malina in 74th place by shooting a 117. That was followed by Jacob Sommerfeld in 76th who carded a 121, Camdin McGuigan in 79th who shot a 133, and Remington Musgrove in 81st who had a score of 142.

Three days later on April 1, Neumann took part in a triangular in Beemer against West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Fremont Bergan. The Cavaliers had the highest score of the day by shooting 208.

Finishing with the second lowest score overall and lowest for Neumann was Sladky who shot a 43 for nine holes. Three strokes back of him was Sommerfield who shot a 46.

Third on the team was McGuigan who was on pace to shoot a 112 for 18 holes with a 56.

Coming in fourth and fifth for the Cavaliers were Carter Malina and Musgrove. Malina carded a 63 and one stroke back of him was Musgrove who shot a 64.

This week Wahoo was at the Fort Calhoun Triangular on April 5. Both the Warriors and the Cavaliers competed at the Douglas County West Invite on April 6.