Thunderbirds too much for Raiders in opener

TECUMSEH – A slow start resulted in the Mead girls basketball team falling in their season opener to Johnson County Central 50-27 on Dec. 2. A big factor in the loss was the fact that the Raiders had the ball stolen from them 17 times and were outrebounded 47 to 25.

“Our lack of game experience really showed at the start of the game,” Mead Head Coach Lyle Havelka said. “Everyone was a little nervous and we seemed to be playing a little timid. As the game went on I felt some of the girls started to play a little more comfortably. We can learn a lot from this game and move forward. After the game, I told the girls it’s a long season and this is only one game, we have to learn from it, improve and move on.”

Janie Munter really stepped up in her first time starting at the varsity level. Munter scored 22 and added four rebounds and three steals.

Eva Georgoulopoulos played very well on the defensive end of the court. Georgoulopoulos had three steals and also added six rebounds, as well as scoring three points.

Two brand new high school players also made a difference for the Raiders.

“Freshmen Riley Koranda and Stella Charles gave us really good minutes. I wasn’t sure if Koranda and Charles were ready for varsity competition or not, but when I put them in the game, they did exactly what was asked of them and as a coach, you can’t ask for much more than that,” Havelka said.

Mead took on Cornerstone Christian at home on Dec. 6. They have another home contest against Palmyra at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9 and then traveled to play Bancroft-Rosalie at 4 p.m. on Dec. 10.