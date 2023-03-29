CENTRAL CITY – On a cold and windy day, the Mead boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Central City for the Merrick County Invitational on March 21. In a field of 11 teams, the Raiders performed well, especially in the throwing events.

Leading the way for Mead was Beau LaCroix in the shot put and the discus. He finished second in the shot put with a toss of 43-00.50 and came in eighth place in the discus with a mark of 114-07.

“Beau had personal bests in both events,” Mead Head Coach Rod Henkel said. “He missed almost the entire season last year because of injury and has really practiced for a week, as have all the basketball players. His technique is improving and hopefully will continue to see improved marks.”

In the throwing events on the girls side, Lilly Flynn was the top performer for the Raiders. The senior came in third in the shot put with a heave of 30-03.50 and was 12th in the discus by finishing with a throw of 80-02.

Also performing well for the Mead girls in the throws was Addison O’Brien. She took fifth place in the shot put with a toss of 29-06 and ended up in 19th place in the discus by throwing 72-04.

“I was proud of how our throwers, both boys and girls, prepared today,” Henkel said. “They warmed up, kept warm between attempts and accepted criticism and watched film of themselves. Addison placed out of an earlier flight and Lilly competed well. Our third thrower, Haylie, threw a personal best as well.”

Eva Georgoulopoulos continues to find her stride in the distance events, with considerably faster times in both the mile and two mile. In the 3,200 meter run, she got second out of nine with a time of 13:48 and was fifth in the 1,600 meter run by clocking a 6:28.16.

Branden Koranda took home second in the long jump and sixth in the triple jump from Central City. His best mark in the long jump was 19-09.25 and he ended up with a 38-00.50 in the triple jump.

In the 200 meter dash, Tyler Else got fourth out of 52 entries by clocking a 24.96. His time in the 100 meter dash was 12.95, which was good enough for 14th place.

Also putting a solid performance together in the 200 meter dash for the girls was Michelle Huckeby. She was able to race to the finish line in a time of 30.47.

Mead’s next meet was the Yutan Relays Invite on March 28.

The rest of the results for the Raiders from Central City can be found below.

Merrick County Invitational Results

GIRLS

100 Meter Dash: 18. Addison O’Brien, 15:18; 22. Janie Munter, 15.46; 29. Taylar Shull, 14.50.

200 Meter Dash: 20. Taylar Shull, 32.17.

400 Meter Dash: 10. Michelle Huckeby, 1:10.95.

100 Meter Hurdles: 8. Kailey Strait, 20.79.

4x100 Meter Relay: 9. Janie Munter, Taylar Shull, Kailey Strait and Michelle Huckeby, 1:00.54.

Long Jump: 12. Janie Munter, 14-02.25; 13. Michelle Huckeby, 14-00.75; 18. Kailey Strait, 13-06.25; 23. Taylar Shull, 12-10.75.

Discus: Haylie Muhlbach, 75-02.

BOYS

100 Meter Dash: 16. Quinn Carritt, 12.80; 45. David O’Brien, 14.10.

200 Meter Dash: 14. Quinn Carritt, 26.21; 39. Ty Crouse, 28.87; 43. David O’Brien, 29.33.

400 Meter Dash: 24. Matt Hanson, 1:05.25.

800 Meter Run: 17. Trey Siske, 3:00.99.

1,600 Meter Run: 10. Justin Felty, 5:41.04.

3,200 Meter Run: 8. Justin Felty, 12:05.82.

300 Meter Hurdles: 5. Hayden Goebel, 50.80; 7. Ty Crouse, 52.54; 10. Hayden Watson, 58.08.

4x100 Meter Relay: 7. Hayden Goebel, Tyler Else, Branden Koranda and Ty Crouse, 49.18.

4x400 Meter Relay: Trey Siske, Ty Crouse, Braden Parsons and Hayden Watson, 4:45.83.

4x800 Meter Relay: Hayden Goebel, Matt Hanson, Brayden Parsons and Justin Felty, 10:54.48;

High Jump: 7. Matt Hanson, 5-02; 12. Hayden Watson, 4-10.

Long Jump: 10. Hayden Goebel, 18-01.50; 24. Hayden Watson, 16-03.75; 33. David O’Brien, 14-00.25.

Triple Jump: 14.Trey Siske, 31-10.50; 18. Waylon Greise, 28-09.

Discus: 16. Chris Hanson, 97-07; 19. Tytus Lee, 87-02; 22, Waylon Geise, 85-02; 37. James Engel, 61-08. Girls Shot Put: 21. Haylie Muhlbach 24-11.5. Boys Shot Put: 19. Tytus Lee, 34-09; 23. Waylon Greise, 33-05.50; 28. Chris Hanson, 31-11; 40. James Engel, 22-10.