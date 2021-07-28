Three youth killed in car crash

WAHOO – Nearly 11,000 people have signed an online petition as of Tuesday to install a traffic light at a busy intersection north of Wahoo after three siblings died in a collision there recently.
Whitney Anderson of Wahoo started the petition on change.org on July 21 after Monica, James and Andrew Chohon died while trying to cross Highway 77 at the intersection of Highway 109 on July 20.
The Nebraska State Patrol reported that Monica Chohon, a recent graduate of Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo, was driving a Pontiac Grand Am with her two brothers as passengers. She was heading southbound through the intersection after stopping at the stop sign. An eastbound Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Tobias Hartung of Fremont was traveling in the right lane and collided with the Grand Am. Another vehicle slowed down to avoid colliding with the Pontiac after noticing the vehicle enter the intersection.
Anderson said it’s a “no brainer” that there needs to be a traffic light at the intersection of Highway 77 and 109 as she introduced the petition.
“Time for a change at this intersection,” Anderson wrote on the petition. “Let’s make that happen.”
Many others who signed the petition expressed concern about the intersection.
“My vision is constantly blocked by turning traffic who creep up and block my view in both directions,” wrote Anne Tweedy. “It can sometimes take 10 minutes to cross safely.”
Another fatality at that intersection is still fresh on the community’s mind. Larry and Marty Mach were killed at that intersection less than a year ago on Sept. 25, 2020, under similar circumstances. With Larry at the wheel, the Machs were crossing Highway 77 heading south when an eastbound pickup hit their Chevrolet Impala.
The intersection involves the heavily-traveled Highway 77, an expressway that converts from two lanes to four at the intersection. Speeds are reduced from 65 to 60 mph from just east of the intersection until past where the expressway crosses Highway 92 on the west side of Wahoo. There the speed limit increases to 70 mph.
Larry Mach was a member of the Saunders County Board of Supervisors. On Tuesday morning, his former colleagues authorized Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh to write a letter indicating support for a request by local officials for the Nebraska Department of Transportation to look into issues at the intersection. Wahoo Mayor Jerry Johnson and Wahoo City Administrator Melissa Harrell both spoke at the meeting. City officials indicated they would be discussing the issue at their meeting Tuesday night as well.
Support for the Chohon family continues online not only on the petition, but also through a Go Fund Me page started by Alicia Connot, one of the 10 siblings in the Chohon family. The goal was set at $5,000 to help with the expenses for the funerals. But it has been far exceeded, with over $63,000 pledged as of Tuesday afternoon.
“Thank you for your financial support, for the prayers and for so many kind messages,” Connot wrote on the page on July 22.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.