Three youth killed in car crash

Another fatality at that intersection is still fresh on the community’s mind. Larry and Marty Mach were killed at that intersection less than a year ago on Sept. 25, 2020, under similar circumstances. With Larry at the wheel, the Machs were crossing Highway 77 heading south when an eastbound pickup hit their Chevrolet Impala.

The intersection involves the heavily-traveled Highway 77, an expressway that converts from two lanes to four at the intersection. Speeds are reduced from 65 to 60 mph from just east of the intersection until past where the expressway crosses Highway 92 on the west side of Wahoo. There the speed limit increases to 70 mph.

Larry Mach was a member of the Saunders County Board of Supervisors. On Tuesday morning, his former colleagues authorized Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh to write a letter indicating support for a request by local officials for the Nebraska Department of Transportation to look into issues at the intersection. Wahoo Mayor Jerry Johnson and Wahoo City Administrator Melissa Harrell both spoke at the meeting. City officials indicated they would be discussing the issue at their meeting Tuesday night as well.