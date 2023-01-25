Three Viking wrestlers reach 100th win at Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – It was a special day for the Waverly boys wrestling team at the Plattsmouth Invite on Jan. 21. The Vikings not only took home second place with 210 points but had three wrestlers earn the 100th wins of their careers.

They were Garrett Rine at 152 pounds, Kemper Reed at 145 and Nate Leininger at 285.

Leininger was the only one in the group to get first place. After receiving a bye in the first round, he pinned Dawson Thorne of Nebraska City, Owen Rowell of Auburn and Orion Parker of Plattsmouth in 1:49, 1:51 and 1:05.

Finishing in second place at 145 was Reed. In his first two matches, he pinned Gabriel Cobian of Seward and Max Yendra of Grand Island Northwest in 1:24 and 2:49. His third victory was an 11-2 major decision over Connor Gerths of Fairbury.

Also getting second place was Garrett Rine at 152. He picked up two wins by a 12-5 and 6-3 decision against Theron Johnson of Grand Island Northwest and Bayler Poston of Nebraska City.

Picking up a gold medal at 106 pounds with two wins was Grey Klucas. He pinned Bailey Thimmes of Falls City in 1:52 and won a 7-5 decision in sudden victory over Kaleb Keiper of Grand Island Northwest.

Aden Smith continues to have a great season and earned first place at 160 pounds. He pushed his record to 29-3 with a pin in 2:29 against Anthony Cortiho of Ralston, a 3-2 decision over Bo Bushhousen of Grand Island Northwest and a medical forfeit by Robert Gilkerson of Falls City in the finals.

Moving to 31-1 on the year and winning at 182 pounds was Drew Moser. In the quarterfinals, he knocked off Kellen McAfee of Falls City in 0:57 and earned a 5-0 decision against Mason Chandler of Bellevue East. In the title match against Benjamin Schoenbeck of Norris, Moser received a medical forfeit.

At 120 pounds, Garrison Brehm went 2-1 and took second place. His wins were a pin in 2:47 against Crew Gulizia of Auburn and a 10-2 major decision over Roland Mendoza of Grand Island Northwest.

Brayden Canoyer took home a silver medal from Plattsmouth at 132 pounds after losing to 42-3 Gage Turman of Lincoln East by pin in 6:47. Before that loss, he had a pair of tech falls against Hunter Teeters of Bellevue East and Rowan Jarosik of South Central Unified District 5.

Earning two wins and getting second at 138 pounds was Trev Greve. The senior for the Vikings pinned Blake McDaniel of Ralston and Caleb Jackson of Seward in 2:50 and 0:47.

Coming in third place was Harrison Smith at 195 pounds. In rounds one and two he pinned Aldo Ramos of Fairbury and Logan Betts of Plattsmouth in 1:46 and 3:05. After losing in the semifinals, Harrison Smith pinned Dustin Hurley of Seward in 2:21 in the third place match.

The Vikings have a dual at home with Fremont at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 26. The next day they will be at the Eastern Midland Conference Tournament at Bennington at 9:00 a.m.