Three Rivers Public Health Department partners with SMC, Ashland Pharmacy

If you fit any of the above tiers and have not been contacted please call Three Rivers Public Health Department at 402-704-2247 or email covid@3rphd.org.

Through the partnership, the Three Rivers Public Health Department planned to initially allocate 100 doses per week to Saunders Medical Center and 30 doses per week to Ashland Pharmacy, but they said there was a possibility that the weekly allocation would grow in the coming weeks if state and federal supply increases.

That happened on Monday, the health department announced they have received an additional 200 doses for a total of 1,300 doses. Of those, 950 doses will be given to local partners each week to assist in the vaccination of those 75 and older. Another 500 doses are allotted to Methodist Fremont Health, 200 doses are allotted to Memorial Community Hospital in Blair, 200 doses are allotted to Saunders Medical Center, 30 doses are allotted to Ashland Pharmacy and 20 doses are allotted to Scribner Pharmacy. The remainder of the doses will be used to vaccinate Phase 1B, Tier I priority populations including first responders, utility workers, homeless shelter staff and educators.

As more individuals receive vaccinations from the 75-plus age group, the health department will begin to work on the 65-plus list.