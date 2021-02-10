Three Rivers Public Health Department partners with SMC, Ashland Pharmacy

WAHOO – Three Rivers Public Health Department, Saunders Medical Center and Ashland Pharmacy have formed a partnership that will aid the COVID-19 vaccination effort in Saunders County.
Vaccinations for this age group began week starting with those who had already submitted their names via the Three Rivers Public Health Department wait list. Vaccinations are distributed at sites in Saunders County and provided by appointment only on designated days and times.
“We are thankful to have the opportunity to work with Saunders Medical Center and Ashland Pharmacy to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to the community,” said Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department. “There has been much interest from our 65-plus population in getting the vaccine. This is a population that is most at risk for COVID-19, so being able to get them vaccinated is a step in the right direction with the pandemic.”
Saunders Medical Center will be using the Three Rivers Health Department wait list to contact individuals to schedule vaccination appointments. Individuals being vaccinated must commit to receiving both the first and second doses – with the second dose being administered approximately 28 days after the first dose.
“We are proud to be able to assist in the distribution of the vaccine for Saunders County. The pandemic has been a tough time for everyone,” said Stacie Sabatka, clinic director at Saunders Medical Center. “Saunders Medical Center is truly committed to the residents of Saunders County and are grateful to be able to administer this vaccine. We appreciate our partnership with Three Rivers Health Department and thank them for their guidance.”
In Ashland, the local pharmacy has been enlisted to assist with the vaccination effort.
“We are really excited to provide this necessary vaccine for our community,” said Staci Hubert, owner/pharmacist in charge at the Ashland Pharmacy.
Saunders Medical Center will be contacting residents for vaccinations in the order in which they registered for the Three Rivers Health Department wait list.
Based on the amount of vaccine received, this process will take some time, so officials are asking for the community’s patience. Individuals 65 and older who want to be vaccinated and have not yet registered with the health department are encouraged to do so by sending an email to covid@3rphd.org. If individuals are unable to register online, they can contact a Three Rivers Public Health Department dedicated sign-up phone number at 402-704-2247 and leave a voicemail.
As of Feb. 1, the COVID-19 vaccine had officially been distributed to Phase 1A priority populations including health care personnel (hospitals, home health care, pharmacies, EMS, primary care, dental, optometrists, outpatient providers, mental health providers and public health). The focus is on those who are providing direct patient care, those who may be exposed to infectious materials and those who are unable to work from home.
This phase also includes long term care (LTC) facility residents and staff (nursing homes, assisted living, independent living and skilled nursing).
If you fit any of the above tiers and have not been contacted please call Three Rivers Public Health Department at 402-704-2247 or email covid@3rphd.org.
Through the partnership, the Three Rivers Public Health Department planned to initially allocate 100 doses per week to Saunders Medical Center and 30 doses per week to Ashland Pharmacy, but they said there was a possibility that the weekly allocation would grow in the coming weeks if state and federal supply increases.
That happened on Monday, the health department announced they have received an additional 200 doses for a total of 1,300 doses. Of those, 950 doses will be given to local partners each week to assist in the vaccination of those 75 and older. Another 500 doses are allotted to Methodist Fremont Health, 200 doses are allotted to Memorial Community Hospital in Blair, 200 doses are allotted to Saunders Medical Center, 30 doses are allotted to Ashland Pharmacy and 20 doses are allotted to Scribner Pharmacy. The remainder of the doses will be used to vaccinate Phase 1B, Tier I priority populations including first responders, utility workers, homeless shelter staff and educators.
As more individuals receive vaccinations from the 75-plus age group, the health department will begin to work on the 65-plus list.
The health department reminds the public that even after receiving the vaccination, people should wear masks, social distance and wash hands until experts understand more about the protection that the vaccine provides and change recommendations on the steps that should be taken to slow the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Other factors that will affect this decision include how many people get vaccinated and how the virus is spreading in communities.
To sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine, go to https://vaccinate.ne.gov/. For help with registration or more information, call 531-249-1873 or 1-833-998-2275.