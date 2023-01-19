Three pointers can’t get Yutan by DC West

VALLEY – In a game that went down to the wire, the Yutan boys basketball team fell to DC West 51-49 on the road on Jan. 10. The Chieftains shot well from three-point range in the contest with eight treys made out of 17 attempts.

Out of the gate, it looked like the Falcons were going to run away with the game as they outscored Yutan 18-9.

The Chieftains were able to find their offensive rhythm in the second quarter. A three-pointer from Carson Jurey got Yutan back within three of DC West at 18-15.

To end the half, the Chieftains put up 11 more points and were trailing the Falcons 32-26.

Brothers Braxton and Maddox Wentworth hit a pair of threes to begin third. This helped Yutan grab one of their first leads of the game at 34-32.

Another triple, this time by Jurey, put the Chieftains in front 37-36 heading to the final frame.

DC West fought back to begin the fourth with a 6-0 scoring run. Nolan Timm pulled Yutan back within two at 42-40 with a three.

In the end, the Chieftains fell one three short of pulling off the win in a two point loss to an 11-2 Falcons squad.

From the field, Yutan shot 47% and made 75% of their free throws. They also had 21 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and one block.

Timm powered the Chieftains with 28 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal. Scoring nine points with seven rebounds and four assists was Drake Trent.

Rounding out the scoring for Yutan was Jurey with six points and Maddox and Braxton Wentworth each finished with three.

The road didn’t get easier for the Chieftains when they took on Class B No. 2 Platteview at home on Jan. 14. Yutan proved they weren’t afraid of the Trojans and only lost the game 55-46.

To start the game, it was the Chieftains to the surprise of many who were leading Platteview 11-10. The score was reversed in the second with the Trojans winning the point battle 17-16.

After one half of basketball, the game was all knotted up at 27 apiece.

Both teams continued to go back and forth in the third with each squad putting up 12. Things changed in the fourth when the Trojans used their experience to go on a 17-6 scoring run that ultimately won them the game.

For the contest, Yutan made 71% of their free throws. They also shot 32% from the field and 35% from three point range.

Rising to the occasion with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists was Timm. Jurey was also in doubles figures with 11 points and four rebounds. Both scoring five points were Braxton Wentworth and Owen Sutter.

The Chieftains took on Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood on Jan. 17. They are at home against Palmyra at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 20.