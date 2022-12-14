Three-point barrage sinks Cavs at home

WAHOO – On Dec. 6, the Bishop Neumann boys basketball team was at home against Mount Michael. A strong night behind the arc for the Knights where they hit 16 threes propelled them to a 78-64 win over the Cavaliers.

To start the game, Aaron Spicka had a bucket down low that put Neumann up 4-3. Later on, the Cavaliers were trailing 22-11 when Jack Johnson drove in for a layup to end the quarter.

Early in the second, Neumann got within seven with a layup from Connor Schutt. A three from Turner Ahrens helped the Cavaliers outscore Mount Michael 21-14 and go into halftime behind 36-34.

Similar to the first half, Harrison Long and Chop Paljor came out firing to start the second half for the Knights. After a couple of threes and driving buckets, Mount Michael led 48-34.

Neumann got back within six with a basket inside by Schutt midway through the third. With one quarter left to play, it was the Knights who had a 56-47 edge.

It didn’t take long for Mount Michael to throw the knockout blow in the final frame with consecutive baskets that increased their lead to nearly 20.

Despite the deficit, the Cavaliers never gave up. Ahrens hit a corner three and Johnson made a layup to make it a 14-point contest in the end.

For the game, Neumann shot 52% from the field. They also pulled down 27 rebounds and dished out 12 assists.

Leading the Cavaliers with 22 points, six rebounds and two blocks was Kanon Cada and Schutt dropped in 16 points and pulled down 12 boards. Scoring eight points was Johnson and Henry Stuhr and Ahrens each finished with six.

Later in the week, Neumann was at Norfolk Catholic on Dec. 9. For the second game in a row the Cavaliers came out on the losing end, this time by a final of 62-51.

Through the first three quarters of action, it was all Knights as they built a 49-31 advantage. Neumann made a nice comeback in the fourth with a 20-13 scoring run, but it wasn’t enough to erase the damage already done in an 11-point loss.

Jacob Rezac had an outstanding game with 15 points and went five of nine from behind the arc. Also in double figures with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists was Schutt.

Scoring six points each were Ahrens, Luke Meis, Stuhr and Cada.

The Cavaliers had one game this week against Aquinas Catholic at home on Dec. 13. Heading into the game, the Monarchs had a 3-1 record with a win over Class D-1 No. 2 Howells-Dodge under their belts.