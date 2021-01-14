Three new members join Yutan Board of Education

Thompson also announced that Tanner Stallings had been hired as a math teacher for the second semester. His start date was delayed until Jan. 18 because of COVID-19, she added.

Activities Director Justin Peterson told the board that they have opened up attendance at sporting events to more spectators per the Nebraska School Activities Association’s new guidelines that allow up to 50% capacity. The

school was allowing four passes per basketball player and coach, but will now provide six. Wrestlers’ passes increased from one to two. For games played at the elementary gym, each player and coach receives one pass.

“This kind of gives us an opportunity to maybe have a little bit of a student section, which is nice,” Peterson said.

Board Member Dan Josoff suggested providing passes for students to allow them to attend games and have the full high school experience. He said students who are not related to a player or coach have no opportunity to attend the games under the current system.

“We’ve got to try and get kids back,” he said.

Peterson said he will take another look at the issue.

In other action, the board approved an increase in preschool tuition from $70 per month to $80, as suggested by Superintendent Mitch Hoffer. Hoffer said they are raising the tuition because costs for the program have increased.