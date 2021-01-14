Three new members join Yutan Board of Education

YUTAN – New members Eric Wilke, Adam Wacker and Dan Egr were sworn in to the Yutan Board of Education during the Monday night meeting at Yutan High School.
Wacker, who attended the meeting via Zoom, was elected vice president and Wilke secretary of the board during the annual reorganization portion of the meeting. Mollie Lloyd was elected president and Dan Josoff will serve as treasurer for 2021.
During his report to the board, Elementary Principal Trevor Hoegh said they are going to start using the gym during lunch time to try and curb the potential spread of COVID-19 among students.
Hoegh said they have 24 students in quarantine as of Monday, many coming from possible exposure during lunch time as students sit next to each other without masks on while they eat.
“We need to change the way we’re doing lunch right now,” he said. “That’s our high risk area.”
Hoegh said students will eat while sitting on beach towels on the gym floor.
The pandemic will also change how the school operates pre-k and kindergarten roundup, Hoegh said. Instead of having parents come to the school, they will arrange a virtual event. At this time, they are still rounding up contact information for new families, he added.
Secondary Principal Brandy Thompson reported that new Chromebook laptop computers were handed out to high school students when they returned to school after the Christmas break.
Thompson also announced that Tanner Stallings had been hired as a math teacher for the second semester. His start date was delayed until Jan. 18 because of COVID-19, she added.
Activities Director Justin Peterson told the board that they have opened up attendance at sporting events to more spectators per the Nebraska School Activities Association’s new guidelines that allow up to 50% capacity. The
school was allowing four passes per basketball player and coach, but will now provide six. Wrestlers’ passes increased from one to two. For games played at the elementary gym, each player and coach receives one pass.
“This kind of gives us an opportunity to maybe have a little bit of a student section, which is nice,” Peterson said.
Board Member Dan Josoff suggested providing passes for students to allow them to attend games and have the full high school experience. He said students who are not related to a player or coach have no opportunity to attend the games under the current system.
“We’ve got to try and get kids back,” he said.
Peterson said he will take another look at the issue.
In other action, the board approved an increase in preschool tuition from $70 per month to $80, as suggested by Superintendent Mitch Hoffer. Hoffer said they are raising the tuition because costs for the program have increased.