Three first place finishes helps Yutan take fourth place

CONESTOGA – The Yutan girls wrestling team traveled to the Conestoga Girls Wrestling Invite on Jan. 3. First place finishes from Alexis and Aubrie Pehrson and Jordyn Campbell helped the Chieftains get fourth place with 94 points.

At 120 pounds, Aubrie Pehrson pinned Lauren Corey of Millard South and Kloee Mitcham of Millard North in 3:44 and 3:21. In the finals match, she had her best performance of the tournament and picked up her third pin of the day in just 0:28 against Emily Lundvall of Glenwood.

Coming up with four wins via pin and moving to 25-0 at 125 pounds was Alexis Pehrson. They came against Isabella Sangimino of Millard South, Kyler Zimmerman of Conestoga, Lucia Campbell of Auburn and Nella Dolan of Omaha Skutt Catholic in 2:29, 3:26, 1:20 and 0:32.

Similar to the Pehrson twins, Campbell won all her matches by pin at 130 pounds. In the first two rounds, she defeated Elizabeth Burton of Millard North and Hannah Bogatz of Conestoga in 0:52 and 0:50 and then knocked off Millie Jensen of Millard South in a 1:32 in the finals.

Ending up in third place was Anna Rupp at 110 pounds. After getting pinned in a 1:06 by Jenah Jacobson of Millard South, she was able to earn a 5-4 decision victory over Dina Mejia Vasquez of Crete in the third place match.

On Jan. 7, Yutan traveled to the Malcolm Invite. Rupp and Campbell were the only wrestlers who competed at the meet for the Chieftains.

Taking home a second place finish with a 2-1 record was Campbell at 125 pounds. She pinned Hser Thein of Madison and Briannah Kutschkau of Grand Island in 1:47 and 1:41 in her first two matches.

In the finals, she was on the wrong side of a pin in 1:41 against Jaycee Bruns of Wayne.

Winning one match was Rupp. It came in the first round by pin in 3:31 against Kassidy Urich of Logan View.

On the boys side of the tournament, the Chieftains took third place as team with 103 points.

Trev Arlt, Jesse Kult and Derek Wacker were all able to get first place with 4-0 records at 132, 152 and 182 pounds. Taking fourth place with a 4-4 mark was Janson Pilkington at 113 pounds.

This week the boys wrestling team host the Yutan Invite that starts at 4 p.m. on Jan. 12. They will also be at the Battle Creek Invite at 9 a.m. on Jan. 14.

On the girls side, Yutan will be traveling to the Nebraska City Invite at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14.