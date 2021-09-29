Third place in conference for RC

VALLEY – The Raymond Central softball team went 2-1 in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament at DC West on Sept. 25. They defeated the host team 8-2 in round one, lost 7-0 to Yutan-Mead and then defeated Arlington 7-3 to get third place.

Against DC West, the Mustangs came out of the gate with three runs. This was thanks to the Falcons putting Rachel Potter and Sierra Springer on base with a walk and an error. Kynzee McFadden came up with a double that scored two and then a single by Lizzie Potter drove in the third run of the inning.

The Mustangs got two more in the second on a single by Abbie Hudson that drove in Kamarin Simmons. In the fourth, McFadden recorded her second double of the game scoring two and then a walk brought home Raymond Central’s final run of the game.

McFadden pitched four innings in the win with no earned runs and seven strikeouts. She also drove in four runs, while Hudson had two RBI.

In the next game against Class C No. 1 Yutan-Mead, the Mustangs were not as fortunate as their first game. They were never able to figure out the tough Patriot pitching staff and only managed one hit in the game.

That hit was by Hudson on a fly ball to left field that landed for a single.