Third place in conference for RC

VALLEY – The Raymond Central softball team went 2-1 in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament at DC West on Sept. 25. They defeated the host team 8-2 in round one, lost 7-0 to Yutan-Mead and then defeated Arlington 7-3 to get third place.
Against DC West, the Mustangs came out of the gate with three runs. This was thanks to the Falcons putting Rachel Potter and Sierra Springer on base with a walk and an error. Kynzee McFadden came up with a double that scored two and then a single by Lizzie Potter drove in the third run of the inning.
The Mustangs got two more in the second on a single by Abbie Hudson that drove in Kamarin Simmons. In the fourth, McFadden recorded her second double of the game scoring two and then a walk brought home Raymond Central’s final run of the game.
McFadden pitched four innings in the win with no earned runs and seven strikeouts. She also drove in four runs, while Hudson had two RBI.
In the next game against Class C No. 1 Yutan-Mead, the Mustangs were not as fortunate as their first game. They were never able to figure out the tough Patriot pitching staff and only managed one hit in the game.
That hit was by Hudson on a fly ball to left field that landed for a single.
There were three different pitchers for Raymond Central against Yutan-Mead. Simmons pitched three innings and gave up three runs, McFadden pitched one inning and had two strikeouts and Springer pitched one inning and gave up one run.
In the third place game against Arlington, it was tied between the Mustangs and Eagles heading to the fourth. In that inning, Raymond Central scored three runs – one on an error scoring Rachel Potter, a single by McFadden and another error that scored Hudson.
One more insurance run was added in the sixth when Springer singled on a line drive to left field scoring Rachel Potter.
McFadden pitched all seven innings in the game and had two strikeouts. With the bat, she had four RBI and Springer had one.
During the week, the Mustangs had three games in which they went 3-0. They defeated Fort Calhoun 4-3on Sept. 20, Ashland-Greenwood 15-6 on Sept. 21 and Milford 9-1 on Sept. 23.
Against the Pioneers the game was tied at 3-3 heading to the bottom of the sixth. McFadden was able to lead the inning off with a double and then she was driven in by a single to center by Maddie Petersen.
McFadden pitched seven innings in the game and recorded double-digit strikeouts with 12. Erika Donahue and Peterson both drove in one run during the game.
Against the Bluejays, the Mustangs had an offensive explosion with 15 runs. They had four innings in the contest where they scored three or more runs.
Pitching 5.1 innings and giving up one earned run and recording five strikeouts was McFadden, and Kamarin Simmons logged 1.2 innings and gave up one earned run. McFadden had the hot bat with seven RBI, while Peterson had three and Hudson recorded two.
After building a 5-0 lead over Milford on Thursday at home, the Mustangs added a four-spot in the bottom of the fourth to put them away for good.
McFadden pitched seven innings in the win and had no earned runs and two strikeouts. Picking up four RBI was McFadden and Springer recorded one.
Raymond Central had a game at Freeman on Sept. 28. They will play Cass at 6:30 p.m. at home in their final game of the regular season on Sept. 30.
